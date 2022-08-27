James Anderson Sets Up Dean Elgar To Send His Off-stump Cartwheeling; WATCH

During the ongoing second Test match between England and South Africa on Saturday, seasoned England bowler James Anderson once again displayed his bowling prowess. Dean Elgar, the Proteas captain, was dismissed early by Anderson's unplayable delivery on Day 3 of the second Test. Elgar was set cunningly by the 40-year-old, who sent his off-stump flying into the air with a peach of a delivery in the 13th over of South Africa's second innings.

Anderson bowled a back of a length delivery from around the wicket before chipping one away from Elgar, beating his outside edge. Anderson then bowled another back-of-a-length delivery to breach Elgar's defence as he uprooted his off-stump that sounded like a melody to the ears. In the commentary box, Mark Butcher referred to the delivery as "ripper".The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) shared the video on Twitter.

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test

As far as the ongoing Test match is concerned, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The Proteas scored 151 runs in the first innings with no batter going past the 36-run mark. Kagiso Rabada top-scored for his with 36 off 72 balls. Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verreynne scored 21 runs each. Anderson and Broad picked three wickets each to their names, while Ben Stokes scalped two wickets.

In reply, England scored a mammoth total of 415 runs before declaring the innings. Stokes and Ben Foakes scored a century each for their side. Stokes scored 103 runs, while Foakes remained unbeaten at 113 off 217 balls. Anrich Nortje picked three wickets for the visiting side, while Rabada and Keshav Maharaj scalped two wickets each.

South Africa are currently batting in their second innings and have scored 125/3 in 52 overs. Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen are currently intact in the middle at scores of 37 and 30. Elgar was dismissed for 11 off 38 balls. Sarel Erwee and Aiden Markram have been removed for 25 and 6 runs, respectively. Anderson, Broad, and Ollie Robinson have each picked one wicket.

Image: Twitter/@englandcricket