James Anderson Shares Heartfelt Message After 5th Test At 'home Ground' Called Off

England's veteran pacer James Anderson was denied a chance of playing an international at his home ground in Manchester after the fifth Test match against India was called off on Friday. The fifth Test match at Old Trafford, which could have been Anderson's final international game at his home ground, was cancelled after India refused to field a team. Anderson has now turned to social media to share an emotional message, where he hoped of getting another chance to play at the venue. Anderson said it was a "shame" that the summer of international cricket in England ended in such a manner.

'Gutted for Lancashire Cricket and fans'

Anderson wrote on Instagram that he is "gutted" for all the fans and supporters who had paid for tickets and other items to come to Old Trafford to witness the fifth Test match live. He also expressed his sympathies to Lancashire Cricket, which is staring at an estimated loss of £1 million as a result of the fifth Test being cancelled at the last minute. Anderson went on to say that he would like to see the fifth Test take place at some point in the future and also hoped to don England's jersey one last time at his home ground.

Given Anderson's age and the fact that Lancashire Cricket will not host a Test match at Old Trafford until 2023, the fifth Test match against India was most likely his last chance to play an international game at his home venue. Anderson's name is on a stand at Old Trafford, and English fans were waiting to watch one of the world's top pacers bowl from his own end in the fifth and final Test match, a moment mercilessly snatched from them after the abrupt cancellation of Friday's game.

According to reports, India refused to field a side against England at Old Trafford citing personal safety and security as reasons. It is believed that the Indian players were worried about getting infected with the deadly virus during the fifth Test match because of being in close proximity to Yogesh Parmar, Team India's junior physio who tested positive for COVID on Thursday. Some reports also suggest that the BCCI requested to cancel the Test because it didn't want any of its senior Indian players to get infected and miss the second phase of IPL 2021, which was scheduled to start four days after the end of the Manchester game.

Image: AP/JamesAnderson/Insta