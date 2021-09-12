James Anderson To Retire From Tests? England Legend Speaks Up After Series Against India

Veteran England pacer James Anderson has finally spoken out about his Test cricket future and whether or not he plans to retire anytime soon. Anderson said in a Daily Telegraph editorial that he has no plans to retire from Test cricket and that he doesn't see why he can't play another summer for England. Anderson claims that he is in peak physical condition and does not feel his age. The 39-year-old bowler also praised England's management for effectively controlling his workload since the 2015 World Cup, when he last played white-ball cricket.

Anderson is willing to play another summer for England

Anderson said the way his workload is being managed by the board is commendable because he always gets enough time between Tests to recover and prepare. Anderson confirmed his availability for the Ashes and the subsequent Test series against the West Indies. Anderson said the next year's roster of Tests is manageable from his perspective as there is enough time to recuperate because of the big gap in the middle of the fixtures. England is scheduled to play 12 Tests in 2022, 3 each against West Indies (Away), New Zealand (Home), South Africa (Home), and Pakistan (Away).

Anderson is one of the key bowlers inside the England camp, especially when the side plays on its home turf in the United Kingdom. Anderson played in all four matches in the recently-concluded Test series between India and England. The ace bowler picked up a total of 15 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 24.66. Despite his age, Anderson bowled the second most number of overs (163.3) in the game after England pacer Ollie Robinson, who delivered 166.2 overs in 8 innings.

Meanwhile, cricket experts say Anderson's efficacy with the ball deteriorates dramatically in the second innings of a Test match when he is unable to perform as well as he does in the first. Anderson's performance outside of England also hasn't been as impressive recently. Anderson is scheduled to play in the forthcoming Ashes in November, but he has highlighted reservations about the uncertainty surrounding the iconic series as a result of Australia's strict COVID regulations.

Image: EnglandCricket/Twitter