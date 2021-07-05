James Anderson Wrecks Carnage In County Championship; Bags 1000th Wicket, Betters His Best

England's speedster James Anderson made his grand entry into the elite club of bowlers who have taken 1000 wickets in their first-class cricketing career. While playing for Lancashire against Kent in the County Championship at Emirates Old Trafford, James Anderson completed his 1000 wickets when he dismissed Heino Kuhn.

Not only this, but James Anderson achieved 1000 first-class wickets also registered his best bowling figures in first-class cricket for Lancashire. Notably, James Anderson achieved the milestone when he was bowling the 'James Anderson End' at Old Trafford. With this James Anderson also registered his 51st first-class five-wicket haul as he claimed 5-3 from his first seven overs.

James Anderson now has a 1000 wickets in first-class cricket!



What an achievement 🔥pic.twitter.com/m7dmPfJEI9 — ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2021

Reportedly, James Anderson became the 14th player to take 1000 first-class wickets this century and just the fifth fast bowler after Andy Caddick (in 2005), Martin Bicknell (in 2004), Devon Malcolm (in 2002), and Wasim Akram (in 2001) to achieve the milestone.

ICC also hailed Anderson's 1000 first-class wickets and shared the video on its Twitter handle.

James Anderson now has a 1000 wickets in first-class cricket!



What an achievement 🔥pic.twitter.com/m7dmPfJEI9 — ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2021

Netizens react to James Anderson 1000 first-class wickets

Momentous occasion. James Anderson completes 1000 wickets in first-class cricket bowling from Old Trafford's James Anderson End. Great fast bowler and incredible longevity. Don't think there will be many to this milestone in the future. Celebrate. #Jimmys1000 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 5, 2021

Jimmy Anderson takes his 1000th first class wicket. Truly incredible! You can think of endless words to describe how good Jimmy “James” Anderson is! Just a legend for Lancashire and England and keeps on performing consistently every time he’s on a cricket field 🏏 pic.twitter.com/G2W0cI3Hfm — James (@Surreycricfan) July 5, 2021

James Anderson = 🐐



Remarkable passage of play this afternoon and it is fitting that he’s reached 1,000 first-class wickets during it all.



The way he has bowled in this spell shows that he’s a player who’s still at the top of his game 👌#LANvKENpic.twitter.com/dxX1WpaIyd — Ollie Thorpe (@thorpietweets) July 5, 2021

(Image Credits: @lancscricket/Twitter)