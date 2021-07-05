Last Updated:

James Anderson Wrecks Carnage In County Championship; Bags 1000th Wicket, Betters His Best

England's James Anderson, not only achieved 1000 first-class wickets, but also he registered his best bowling figures in first-class cricket for Lancashire

England's speedster James Anderson made his grand entry into the elite club of bowlers who have taken 1000 wickets in their first-class cricketing career. While playing for Lancashire against Kent in the County Championship at Emirates Old Trafford, James Anderson completed his 1000 wickets when he dismissed Heino Kuhn.

Not only this, but James Anderson achieved 1000 first-class wickets also registered his best bowling figures in first-class cricket for Lancashire. Notably, James Anderson achieved the milestone when he was bowling the 'James Anderson End' at Old Trafford. With this James Anderson also registered his 51st first-class five-wicket haul as he claimed 5-3 from his first seven overs.

Reportedly, James Anderson became the 14th player to take 1000 first-class wickets this century and just the fifth fast bowler after Andy Caddick (in 2005), Martin Bicknell (in 2004), Devon Malcolm (in 2002), and Wasim Akram (in 2001) to achieve the milestone. 

ICC also hailed Anderson's 1000 first-class wickets and shared the video on its Twitter handle.

Netizens react to James Anderson 1000 first-class wickets

