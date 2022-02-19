Last Updated:

James Faulkner Calls Out Disgraceful Treatment By PCB; 'they Have Continued To Lie To Me'

James Faulkner has called off his campaign in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, over non-payment issues with the Quetta Gladiators franchise.

PCB

Australian cricketer James Faulkner has left the Pakistan Super League (PSL) midway through the tournament over non-payment issues while calling his treatment by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) disgraceful. Faulkner has not featured in the last few matches for Quetta Gladiators in the tournament and it was understood that he had become agitated over the issue. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the 31-year-old Aussie threw his bat and helmet from the lobby floor balcony onto a chandelier after a heated conversation with a PCB official before leaving for the airport.

Faulkner took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and revealed his feeling about what has happened in the past few days. He said that he wanted to play the tournament in Pakistan in order to help the country bring international cricket back because of the talent pool and fans. However, the cricketer labelled his treatment by the Pakistan cricket governing body and the tournament as disgraceful. He revealed that PCB has failed to honour his contractual payments, and have continued to lie to him for the whole duration.

James Faulkner's tweets accusing PCB

"I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me," Faulkner tweeted.

“It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the  @TheRealPCB and  @thePSLt20 I’m sure you all understand my position,” Faulkner said in a second tweet.

PCB responds to James Faulkner

In the meantime, PCB also took to their Twitter handle to break their silence on the matter.

PCB said that the board of the Quetta Gladiators regret the false and misleading accusations made by Faulkner, and will be releasing a detailed statement on the matter soon.

