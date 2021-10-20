James Pattinson Announces Shock Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead Of Ashes 2021: Reports

Australian pacer James Pattinson has reportedly announced his shocking retirement from Test cricket ahead of the blockbuster Ashes 2021 starting December 8. Pattinson's sudden decision to bid adieu to the longest format of the game will turn out to be a huge blow for the Aussies as it will weaken their bowling options.

James Pattinson's Test career lasted for almost a decade. Take a look at his cricketing career.

James Pattinson's Test career

In his Test career that lasted for almost a decade, James Pattinson has represented Australia in 21 matches from 2011 to 2020 where he registered 81 scalps averaging 26.3 and an economy of 3.22. His career-best performance in red-ball cricket came when he registered a fifer against India at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium when Michael Clarke & Co. had visited the country for a four-match Test series during the 2012/13 season.

He accounted for the likes of Virender Sehwag, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, MS Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja on a flat Chepauk pitch. The visitors went on to suffer a 0-4 whitewash in that series.

Ashes 2021

Coming back to the Ashes 2021 schedule, two of world cricket's traditional rivals Australia and England will renew their rivalry when both teams face off in a five-match Test series for the 'Urn' in December this year.

The first Australia vs England Test match will be contested at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from December 8-12 whereas, the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20 will be a Day-Night affair. The iconic Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth’s Optus Stadium (January 14-18).

Meanwhile, it will be for the first time in 26 years that the final Ashes Test will not be staged in Sydney.

The Aussies had successfully retained the urn after drawing the five-match away Test series against England 2-2 in 2019. At the same time, Australia ended up avoiding a defeat on English soil for the first time since 2001.