James Pattinson Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Salary And Stats, House And Personal Life

Australian fast bowler James Pattinson has been successful in making a name for himself with his consistent performances over the years. The seamer is plying his trade for the Mumbai franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and has been a revelation for the team with his stellar run with the ball. The bowler has cemented his place in the Mumbai line-up and has picked up 11 wickets so far in this season.

The cricketer first represented the Australian national side in 2011 but has been in and out of the squad ever since. He made a miraculous comeback into the Test side in the Ashes 2019 and was also awarded the national contract in the same year. James Pattinson has featured in 21 Test matches, 15 ODIs, and 4 T20Is for his country over the years. Let's have a look at the fast bowler's personal life and some more information ahead of the Dream11 IPL playoffs.

How much is James Pattinson net worth?

As per primesworld.com, the James Pattinson net worth is estimated to be around ₹52 crore (US$7 million). The cricketer's income includes the compensation he receives from Cricket Australia and his domestic team for his appearances. The speedster was rewarded with the national yearly contract by the Cricket Board for his outstanding performances.

How much is James Pattinson Dream11 IPL salary?

The cricketer went unsold in the Dream11 IPL auctions last year. He was roped in by the Mumbai team as a replacement for veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga. James Pattinson will be paid ₹1.5 crore for his stint with the franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

James Pattinson Dream11 IPL stats

The bowler has complimented Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult well in the Mumbai bowling line-up. He has emerged as a wicket-taker for the franchise and has 11 wickets to his name. His economy rate of 9.01 might be a tad high, but his knack of picking up crucial wickets at regular intervals makes up for it. The bowler gears up for the playoffs as he is set to play a major role in Mumbai's title defense.

James Pattinson age and personal life

The 30-year-old pacer was born on May 3, 1990, in Melbourne. James Pattinson tied the knot with his girlfriend Kayla in October 2016. The two also have a daughter named Lilah.

Disclaimer: The above James Pattinson net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

