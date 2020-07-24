Japan Premier League KC Vs WKH Live Streaming In India, Prediction, Pitch & Weather Report

The Kansai Chargers (KC) will face the West Kanto Hurricanes (WKH) in match four of Japan Premier League T20. The match will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground 1, in Tochigi on Saturday, 11 AM IST. Here's how to watch Japan Premier League live in India, the KC vs WKH live streaming details and Japan Premier League live scores.

Japan Premier League live scores: KC vs WKH preview

Both West Kanto Hurricanes and Kansai Chargers have got off to a disappointing start in the Japan Premier League. The Hurricanes earlier faced off against the South Kanto Super Kings suffering a six-wicket defeat. The Hurricanes were bowled out for 111 and the Super Kings chased down the targets with 11 balls to spare. The Chargers also suffered a humiliating defeat in their opening encounter of the Japan Premier League against the South Kanto Super Kings. The Super Kings posted a daunting 172 from their 20 overs, only for the Chargers to get bowled out for a paltry 56 in return, succumbing to a 116-run defeat.

KC vs WKH live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sano International Cricket Ground 1 is good for batting and boasts of a lightning-fast outfield, helping batsmen post big totals. However, fast bowlers can extract variable bounce from the track, which could trouble the batsmen, as witnessed in the earlier clash played at this ground. According to Accuweather, there is a fair possibility of rainfall. The overcast conditions will further aid the bowlers, as they can extract movement with the new ball.

Japan Premier League live scores: Predicted line-ups

KC vs WKH live streaming: West Kanto Hurricanes expected XI

Tomoki Ota, Wataru Miyauchi, Raheel Kano, Nozomi Tomizawa, Supun Nawarathna, Naotsune Miyaji, Rajan Karki, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Kakeru Ebisui, Takurou Hagihara, Masaomi Kobayashi.

KC vs WKH live streaming: Kansai Chargers expected XI

Makoto Taniyama, Akira Kuribayasi, Chanaka Dushmantha, Kohei Wakita, Remesh Palakkad, Basit Abbasi, Sota Wada (C), Umair zulfiqar, Mahmood ur Rahman, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Yuji Yamamoto.

KC vs WKH live streaming: How to watch Japan Premier League live in India?

The telecast of the Japan Premier League live in India will not be made available for viewers through television. However, fans wondering how to watch the Japan Premier League live in India can still enjoy the KC vs WKH live streaming and Japan Premier League live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Apart from FanCode, fans across the globe can also watch the KC vs WKH live streaming by on the JCA website. The JCA website will provide regular updates of the Japan Premier League live scores and in-match highlights. The KC vs WKH live streaming in India will begin at 11:AM on Saturday, July 25.

(Image Courtesy: Japan Cricket Association Twitter)