Jaskaran Malhotra Awaits Call From Yuvraj After Smashing Six Sixes In An Over For The USA

USA’s wicket-keeper batsman Jaskaran Malhotra eagerly awaits a call from Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh after becoming the latest cricketer to score six sixes in an over. By achieving this feat, he became the fourth batsmen after Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard to add his name onto the elite list of batsmen, to hit the bowler for six sixes in six balls of an over. He scored a total of 173 runs in 24 balls at the Al Amerat Ground in Muscat against Papua New Guinea as the USA eventually won the match by 134 runs. As per ANI, the batsman then expressed that he is expecting a call from Yuvraj Singh, the second batsman to achieve the endeavor after Herschelle Gibbs.

As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, while expressing his thoughts after the quickfire innings, Malhotra said, “I know Yuvi paaji (Yuvraj) will also be calling me soon. I am eagerly looking forward to”. Yuvraj Singh scored six sixes off the over of England’s Stuart Broad during India’s clash with England in the 2007 T20 World Cup. The 31-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Malhotra also became the first American to score an ODI century after scoring a mammoth 173 runs with the help of four fours and 16 sixes.

Jaskaran Malhotra joins the elite list alongside Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard

Jaskaran Malhotra further spoke about his sensational innings and said, “It's quite amazing, really. I had not planned on any such thing when I went in to bat. I entered the field with our team in a spot of bother, having lost three wickets for 29 inside the first ten overs. My first target was to just stay till the end. As the innings progressed, I got the confidence to play my shots. In the final over (bowled by the unfortunate Gaudi Toka), once I was able to hit four sixes, that's when the thought of six sixes first came in. I am grateful that I was able to equal this record”. Earlier this year, Kieron Pollard also became the third batsman to enlist his name in the elite list of batsmen.

With Inputs from ANI

Image: PTI/ USA Cricket- Twitter