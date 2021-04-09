Jason Behrendorff IPL 2021 Salary, Net Worth And Top Stats Ahead Of IPL Debut With CSK

Chennai Super Kings are all set to take the field against the Delhi Capitals for their first encounter of the IPL 2021 season on April 10. Going into the game, the MS Dhoni-led team will be hoping to brush off their terrible 7th place from last season — their worst performance ever at the league and the only year that the team failed to make the playoffs since 2008. Unlike the rough start they had last year, which saw them lose veteran players like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh before the tournament even began CSK have just one hiccough in their team plan so far — Josh Hazlewood's resignation.

With India showing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, it is unsurprising that a few concerned international players have pulled their names out of consideration for the 2021 season of the league. CSK's trusty fast bowler Josh Hazlewood became the third Australian player, after RCB's Josh Phillipe and SRH's Mitchell Marsh, to pull out completely from the IPL 2021, leaving the three-time champions one quality foreign bowler short. While early reports suggested that the team management may be looking at players like Reece Topley and Billy Stanlake, the deal, in the end, was signed by Hazlewood's compatriot, Jason Behrendorff.

Jason Behrendorff IPL 2021: Jason Behrendorff stats

With Hazlewood's declaration that he "wanted to give himself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for the busy international season ahead" Behrendorff became the newest addition to the CSK squad. However, this will not be the 30-year-old's first tryst with the IPL. Having made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians side back in 2019, Behrendorff will come into this season with a modest five matches to his name.

While not overly impressive, the Aussie did manage to scalp five wickets, at a decent economy rate of 8.68 during his short stay with MI and will be hoping to multiply that by many more this year. Notably, Behrendorff's best figures at the league — 2/22 — came against his present team, CSK, in 2019. Playing for the Mumbai Indians, the pacer sent back his now vice-captain Suresh Raina and CSK veteran Ambati Rayudu in a match. Besides this, Jason Behrendorff has played 79 T20 matches in his career, picking 90 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20.

Jason Behrendorff bowling speed

The Jason Behrendorff bowling speed clocked in at an excellent 140 kmph during his matches for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League 2020-21.

Jason Behrendorff net worth

According to buzzlearn.com, the Jason Behrendorff net worth is estimated to be anywhere between $1-5 million. Most of this comes from Behrendorff's time as a contracted cricketer with Cricket Australia and his time at the Big bash League. While his current salary is unknown, Behrendorff earned â‚¹1 crore from his stint with MI.

Disclaimer: The above Jason Behrendorff net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

