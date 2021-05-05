Jason Behrendorff Net Worth, IPL 2021 Salary, Top Career Stats And Latest Charitable Move

Australian speedster Jason Behrendorff has followed in his countryman Pat Cummins' footsteps as he came forward to help India who is currently undergoing a raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The southpaw took to Twitter and expressed his love for India and also announced his decision of making a small donation.

Jason Behrendorff donation: CSK pacer donates to UNICEF Australia’s India COVID-19 crisis appeal

Behrendorff uploaded a post and wrote, "Like most cricketers, India has always been a special place to me, it’s a beautiful country, the people are always welcoming, and playing cricket in India is like no other experience in the world. It is never lost on me how privileged I am to be able to play cricket for a living and travel to such countries as India, no more so than in the past 16 months.

“It’s really horrific and distressing seeing what is happening at the moment here and knowing there isn’t much I can do. My thoughts are never far from those here in India who are being affected by the virus. I can’t even imagine what you are going through.

“I wanted to do something to help and am making a donation to the UNICEF project for the India covid-19 crisis. I encourage anyone who has also experienced the generous hospitality of India to do the same. I know it is only small. it could never match the love and friendship India has shown me and my family over the years but I hope it can make even the slightest difference."

Jason Behrendorff IPL 2021

The Australian pacer replaced compatriot Josh Hazlewood in the CSK squad. Hazlewood pulled out of IPL 2021 at the last moment due to COVID concerns. Behrendorff had made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians side back in 2019. He played five matches where he picked as many wickets at a decent economy rate of 8.68 during his short stay with MI. Meanwhile, Jason Behrendorff IPL 2021 campaign ended without playing a single game as he failed to break into CSK's playing XI. Subsequently, the tournament had to be suspended midway after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

Jason Behrendorff net worth

According to buzzlearn.com, the Jason Behrendorff net worth is estimated to be anywhere between $1-5 million. Most of this comes from Behrendorff's time as a contracted cricketer with Cricket Australia and his time at the Big bash League. While his current salary is unknown, Behrendorff earned INR 1 crore from his stint with MI.

Disclaimer: The above Jason Behrendorff net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

