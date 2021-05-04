Jason Behrendorrf Vows To Make Donation To UNICEF Project To Help India Fight COVID-19

Australian left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff has shared a heartfelt note for India and the citizens of the country after the indefinite postponement of the ongoing IPL 2021. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday decided to temporarily suspend this edition of the Indian Premier League after a few players were tested positive for COVID-19.

While KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy, as well as two members of CSK, were tested positive on Monday, SRH wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and veteran DC spinner Amit Mishra tested positive on Tuesday.

'Am making a donation to the UNICEF Project': Jason Behrendorrf

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Behrendorff shared a note in which he went on to mention that like all cricketers, India has always been a special place for him. Heaping praise on the citizens of the country, he wrote that the people are always welcoming, and playing the game in India is like no other experience in the world.

At the same time, the tall speedster mentioned that it's really horrifying and distressing seeing what is happening at the moment in India and knowing there isn't much he can do. He then added that his thoughts are never far from those in India who are being affected by the virus and furthermore, added that he cannot imagine what the people are going through.

"I wanted to do something to help and am making a donation to the UNICEF project for the India COVID-19 crisis. I encourage anyone who has also experienced the generous hospitality of India to do the same". I know it is only small. It could never match the love and friendship India has shown myself and my family over the years but I hope it can make the slightest difference", he added.

Jason Behrndorff was roped in by the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for his countryman Josh Hazlewood who had pulled out of the tournament.

When will IPL 2021 resume?

There is no update yet as to when will IPL 2021 resume. However, for the fans wondering "Is IPL canceled?" no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. The IPL 2021 postponed news was confirmed by a top BCCI official to Republic World.

While speaking to Republic World, the BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not canceled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai and added that until then, the teams will remain in the bio-bubble.]

It will be interesting to see how the BCCI handles the deteriorating situation and if or not they are able to shift the competition to Mumbai, a city that is gravely affected by the coronavirus. Another option that BCCI could mull over if they fail to shift IPL 2021 to Mumbai is to arrange the tournament in September in the UAE, much like last year. However, it won't be easy as India will be busy playing a five-match Test series in England which ends on September 14 followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series at home vs South Africa.

There's a lot at stake financially for the BCCI when it comes to IPL, which is why they will have to find a slot for the tournament to be completed. The BCCI could consider scrapping the home series vs South Africa, which will give them a window of around one month to complete IPL 2021. With the T20 World Cup 2021 slated to be played in India from October 18, the arrangement of IPL 2021 between September 20 to October 10 could be an option BCCI would look at. The move will also ensure the availability of foreign players.