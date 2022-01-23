Jason Holder Cripples England With Career-best Figures; Fans Demand Big Amount In IPL

Jason Holder has shown his potential as an all-rounder in the T20 format and on Sunday he produced a splendid performance helping West Indies beat England in the 1st T20I match. The England vs West Indies 1st T20I was being played at the Kensington cricket ground in Barbados and Jason Holder's spell of 4/7from 3.4 overs was enough to break the backbone of England's batting lineup.

England vs West Indies: Jason Holder produces match of the match-winning performance

Jason Holder claimed wickets of Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Saqib Mahmood and Abdul Rashid to produce his career-best figures in T20I cricket. Holder was equally supported by fellow pacer Sheldon Cottrell who picked up 2 wickets as England's top and middle-order collapsed like a pack of cards with half o the teams sent back to the pavilion inside 30 runs. The visitors were ultimately bowled out for 103 runs with the home team chasing down the target of 104 runs in 17.1 overs. Brandon King stayed unbeaten on 52 to carry the team past the finish line.

Fans demand huge sum for Jason Holder during IPL 2022 Mega Auction

New ball spell of 3-1-6-2 - and could easily have been a third wicket - will do Jason Holder's prospects of a bumper IPL deal a lot of good. — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) January 22, 2022

Jason Holder could have a bumper IPL auction. His form has been top-notch for Windies. — Wear Mask. Be Safe (@vishal_mehra1) January 23, 2022

I somehow see them pulling a standard PBKS by spending like 40 Crore on Iyer, Mitch Marsh, and Marco Jansen; and using the rest of the purse to fill the team with whoever they can either limited budget. — Siddhant Shah (@thedhoklamonger) January 22, 2022

If there's someone in cricket that deserves a huge payday it's Jason Holder. — James Fenn (@JamesFenn90) January 22, 2022

About IPL 2022 Mega Auction

CCI secretary Jay Shah while speaking to ANI has confirmed that the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) will begin in the last week of March and will end in May. Shah also informed that the majority of the team owners wanted the tournament to be held in India. A total of 1,214 players have registered their names for the mega auction, which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Out Of those 1,214 players, 896 are Indians and 318 are overseas players. According to a press release issued by the BCCI, the list includes 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 associate players from 10 different nations.

Australia (59) has registered the most number of players for the upcoming mega auction, followed by South Africa (48) and West Indies (41). A total of 33 players have already been picked or retained by franchises ahead of the mega auction. While the existing eight teams have retained 27 players, the two new franchises have drafted three players each. Team Ahmedabad on Friday revealed the names of drafted players which include Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill. Team Lucknow has picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi.

