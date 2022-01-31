Jason Holder Makes History With Double Hat-trick, West Indies Win Series 3-2 Vs England

The West Indies vs England T20I series ended in dramatic fashion with the host taking home the series 3-2 following a fantastic performance from Jason Holder with the ball. The all-rounder produced a superb spell of bowling ending up with a double hattrick and helping West Indies win the final T20I match by 17 runs.

Jason Holder's hat-trick against England

Jason Holder etched his name in history books after becoming the first West Indies bowler to take a hattrick in T20I and also the Fourth Windies bowler to take a 5-fer in a T20I. With a total of 15 wickets to his name, Jason Holder also became the player with the most wickets by a bowler in a bilateral T20I series.

In the dramatic last over of the match, Jason Holder picked up four wickets in four balls to turn the match in the home team's favour. England needed 20 runs to reach the target of 180 runs and also win the series. However, Holder stunned everyone with his bowling in the match which was played on his Barbados home ground.

The lanky pacer started the over with no ball however post the no-ball he removed Chris Jordan and Sam Billings with his second and third deliveries of the over. Holder then had Adil Rashid taken at deep square leg by Odean Smith before ending the match with the wicket of Saqib Mahmood, with both batsmen getting out for golden ducks. Jason Holder finished with figures of five for 27 in 2.5 overs after removing England stand-in captain Moeen Ali earlier in the innings.

The 1st West Indian to take a T20I hat-trick! Jason Holder's performance takes our #MastercardPricelessMoment. #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/VwTp1qcYlV — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 31, 2022

West Indies vs England highlights

West Indies after winning the toss decided to bat first and openers Brandon King (34) and Kyle Mayers (31) shared a stand of 59 before the run-rate slowed during the middle overs.

Pollard and Rovman Powell, who hit century-maker in midweek, gave the team's scoring the push needed with an unbroken stand of 74 that included 66 of the last 24 balls. Pollard finished with unbeaten 41 runs from 25 balls while Powell smashed four sixes in his innings of 35 not out made from 17 balls to take the team's total to 179/4. Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone picked up 2 wickets apiece.

After losing quick wickets during the run chase, James Vince and Sam Billings kept England in the match. James Vince top-scored for the tourists with 55 before he holed out off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein. Sam Billings meanwhile looked likely to finish the match for England before losing his wicket after scoring 41 off 28 balls as the visitors were bowled out for 162 in 19.5 overs. Akeal Hosein produced the career-best figures of 4/30 from 4 overs.