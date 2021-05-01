Jason Roy To Replace David Warner As Opener After Stripping Off Captaincy? SRH Drops Hint

Amid the ongoing IPL 2021, the SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday sacked David Warner as the captain, replacing the Australian with Kane Williamson. While the franchise did not reveal its reason clearly behind Warner's sacking, it is assumed that the change in leadership is due to SunRisers' dismal performance in the IPL 2021 so far. The Orange Army has won only a single game out of the six that it has played so far.

Now, with Warner being sacked as the captain, questions have been raised on his role as the opener. The Australian has failed to make an impact with the bat as well this season. In the ongoing season, Warner has scored 193 runs off the six games that he has played at a strike rate of 110.28. The franchise while announcing its decision of the change in captaincy also revealed that the combination of overseas players will also be changed for the Rajasthan Royals game on Sunday, raising doubt over David Warner's inclusion.

"The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow's match against Rajasthan Royals," the franchise said in a statement on Saturday noon.

If Warner is to sit out, he could be replaced by Jason Roy at the top as the Englishman is yet to make his debut in Orange. Jason Roy who was in red-hot form for England in the recent limited-overs series against India had been roped in just a week before commencement of the IPL 2021 as Mitchell Marsh had to pull out due to an injury. Previously, Roy had played for Gujarat Lions in 2018 and featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition. The English opener has played a total of 8 matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name. Sunrisers Hyderabad had acquired Roy at his base price of INR 2 Crore.

Harsha Bhogle has his say

Reacting to the development, Indian commentator and cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle hoped for David Warner to perform better as a batsman after being relieved of the captaincy. "He has looked a little subdued and weighed under at times and SRH would want to see the dominant matchwinner in him again," Bhogle tweeted.

I hope this decision by @SunRisers releases the batsman in David Warner. He has looked a little subdued and weighed under at times and #SRH would want to see the dominant matchwinner in him again — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 1, 2021

Williamson's captaincy record

In the IPL 2021 so far, Kane Williamson had to miss the initial few games of the season due to an injury. However, his inclusion into the playing XI, provided the team with a much-needed impetus in cases where David Warner and Jonny Bairstow failed to get going. In the three games that he has played till now, Williamson has scored 108 runs with the highest score of 66* and has a strike rate of 134.81.

Turning the clock back in time to 2018, when Williamson led the SnuRisers for an entire season, the Kiwi had scored 735 runs at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 142.44. He also ended the campaign as the highest run-scorer of the season as he led the Orange Army to the IPL 2018 final. Williamson, however, failed to defeat Chennai Super Kings in the final as Shane Watson led CSK to their third title of the IPL.