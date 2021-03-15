Jasprit Bumrah And Sanjana Ganesan: Combined Net Worth Of India's New Sporting Couple

India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took to his social media accounts to announce his marriage with Sanjana Ganesan on Monday, March 15. The couple tied the knot in Goa, and both of them shared pictures from their ceremony on their Instagram account. Fans of the cricketer wished the cricketer on his special day, and Sanjana Ganesan also received wishes from all corners. Here we take a look at the net worth of the two renowned personalities.

How much is the Jasprit Bumrah net worth figure?

The Indian speedster has established himself as one of the country's most prominent pacers. According to CA Knowledge, Jasprit Bumrah has a net worth of about â‚¹29 crore. In addition to his earnings from cricket, Jasprit Bumrah also endorses several brands and has appeared in advertisements for Dream11, Cultsport, Estrolo etc. for the same as well. He also pockets a hefty paycheck for representing the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League.

The talented youngster has contributed significantly towards the success of the franchise, and he was retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2021. He is believed to take home â‚¹7 crore for his appearance in IPL 2021. Moreover, he falls in the A+ category as per the Annual Player Contracts and he is paid â‚¹7 crore according to that. It is worth mentioning that he is the only fast bowler to feature in the A+ category.

Sanjana Ganesan net worth details

As per thewikifeed.com, the Sanjana Ganesan net worth is estimated to be â‚¹7.3 crore ($1 million). Her net worth comprises of the income she receives from the Star Sports Network for her anchoring role. Moreover, she also is paid a handsome salary from the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. She is associated with the franchise for several seasons now and she had garnered a significant fan following from her anchoring stint. It is worth mentioning that she has also appeared in a number of reality TV shows including MTV Splitsvilla. The Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan combined net worth figure reportedly stands at â‚¹ 37 crore (approx).

Disclaimer: The above Jasprit Bumrah net worth and Sanjana Ganesan net worth information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Jasprit Bumrah Instagram