Jasprit Bumrah And Sanjana Ganesan Look Adorable After Couple's Old Clip Goes Viral: WATCH

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has confirmed his marriage with sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan. On Monday, March 15, the cricketer took to his social media accounts and shared pictures from his marriage ceremony in Goa. In the caption, he described his marriage day as “one of the happiest days” of his life.

Apparently, both Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have known each other for a while, as evidenced to a tweet from Suryakumar Yadav on the eve of the IPL 2020. Apparently, the two managed to maintain their relationship a secret from fans as well as the media. As it turns out, there was another evidence in the form of an interview that dropped a major hint about their relationship. However, fans only discovered about the footage once the video went viral across social media post their marriage.

In a short 18-second video, Sanjana Ganesan can be seen interviewing the Indian speedster at the 2018-19 Naman Awards. As described by fans, the two look adorable as they attempt to curb their enthusiasm while communicating with each other. A certain user on Twitter even stated that Bumrah was trying to avoid direct eye contact with her to look professional on television. Here is a look at Jasprit Bumrah’s archival interview with Sanjana Ganesan as well as some of the fans adorably reacting to it.

Sanjana Ganesan is now likely to be known as Sanjana Bumrah. According to thewikifeed.com, the Sanjana Ganesan net worth is estimated to be â‚¹7.3 crore ($1 million). Her net worth comprises of the income she receives from the Star Sports Network for her anchoring role. It also includes the salary she receives for her anchoring role for the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Here is a look at one of the latest snippets from Sanjana Ganesan KKR’s association.

