Jasprit Bumrah And Sanjana Ganesan Treat Fans With Adorable Pic On Reuniting Post IPL 2021

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with popular sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. The Jasprit Bumrah marriage with Sanjana Ganesan is going to complete two months in a few days, however, the couple has been away from each other for a major part of the last couple of months due to work commitments. While Bumrah was playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 before it got suspended, Sanjana was a presenter with the Star Sports Network for the tournament. The Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan partnership for life has won over many fans.

Jasprit Bumrah reunites with wife Sanjana Ganesan after IPL 2021 suspension

As per the IPL latest news, the new schedule for the tournament is not likely to come out anytime soon. As a result, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have finally reunited after staying away from each other for over a month due to the IPL 2021. The sports anchor took to Instagram where she shared an adorable picture on her story. In the photo, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan are all smiles as they look ecstatic to finally be with each other.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage

Ahead of Jasprit Bumrah marriage, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the internet and there was a lot of curiosity around the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife name' on social media. The cricketer put an end to all the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife' conjectures on March 15 and finally confirmed his relationship with Sanjana Ganesan by directly dropping their wedding pictures along with a heartfelt caption.

Sanjana Ganesan salary and net worth

According to thewikifeed.com, the Sanjana Ganesan net worth is estimated to be around INR 7.3 crore. Her net worth comprises the salary she receives from the Star Sports Network as a sports presenter. She also presented KKR's show "The Knight Club" and has appeared in Splitsvilla Season 7.

IPL latest news: Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

The 'IPL suspension' news took the internet by storm as fans were left wondering "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?" To answer the query, no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. The same was confirmed by a top BCCI official to Republic World.

While speaking to Republic World, the BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai and added that until then, the teams will remain in the bio-bubble.

SOURCE: SANJANA GANESAN TWITTER/ PTI

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.