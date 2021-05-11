Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 7th Indian Cricketer To Take 1st Covid-19 Vaccine Jab, Shares Photo

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has established himself as a mainstay in the national side across all formats with his stunning performances with the ball. Considered to be one of the greatest exponents of the yorker in modern-day cricket, the champion bowler has already produced a number of match-winning spells for Team India in his young career. According to the India cricket schedule 2021, the speedster will next be seen in action in the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. The 27-year-old recently took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the all-important assignment.

Jasprit Bumrah takes 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The talented youngster was a part of the Mumbai Indians' side in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the player has got some time off the sport after the suspension of this year's cash-rich league. Several Indian cricketers are utilizing the time by taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and Bumrah became the seventh Indian cricketing star to have taken the first jab.

Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/8ZrclDh2LI — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 11, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah took to his Twitter account to announce that he has received the first dose of the vaccine. The fast bowler also shared his photograph for the fans and urged them to be safe amid the dire circumstances. Apart from India's pace bowling sensation, the country's all-format captain Virat Kohli had also announced that has taken his first dose of the vaccine on Monday.

Kohli's Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane, opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Umesh Yadav had also received their first dose last week. Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma have also taken the first jab of the vaccine. Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri had got the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year ahead of the India vs England 4th Test in Ahmedabad.

Jasprit Bumrah marraige: Speedster finds love in sports presenter

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. Ahead of the Jasprit Bumrah marriage announcement, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the internet and there was a lot of curiosity around his partner. The champion cricketer put an end to all the conjectures by sharing a picture of his wedding ceremony on his social media account. Netizens game a big thumbs up to the Jasprit Bumrah marriage picture. Here is the Jasprit Bumrah Instagram post -

India squad for WTC final

India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Image source: Jasprit Bumrah Instagram