Jasprit Bumrah bowls most expensive spell of his IPL career against arch-rival CSK

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment, delivered the most expensive spell of his IPL career last night against arch-rival Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bumrah conceded a whopping 56 runs in the four overs that he bowled for MI and took just 1 wicket. Often known for bowling economical spells, the right-arm pacer was the most expensive bowler for Mumbai Indians last night as he bowled at an economy of 14.00. Bumrah was taken for a ride by CSK batsmen Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu.

The last time Bumrah bowled the most expensive spell in the Indian Premier League was way back in 2015 when he was still an inexperienced cricketer. Bumrah bowled his previous most expensive spell in the IPL against the Delhi franchise in 2015 when he conceded 55 runs in four overs. The same year, Bumrah also conceded 52 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 27-year-old has never conceded more than 50 runs in IPL history other than these three occasions.

MI vs CSK

Despite poor performances by MI bowlers, the Rohit Sharma-led side managed to snatch a victory from CSK's jaws, courtesy of Kieron Pollard's brilliant knock with the bat. Pollard single-handedly won the match for Mumbai with his amazing 34-ball 87 runs, including 8 maximums and 6 boundaries. Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, and skipper Rohit Sharma also contributed with the bat for Mumbai as the Blues defeated Chennai by 4 wickets with zero balls to spare. MI had won the toss and elected to field first against CSK.

CSK batsmen Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali forged an important partnership of more than 100 runs before they were dismissed by Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah respectively. After Suresh Raina was sent back to the pavilion by Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu forged another 100-run partnership for CSK to help cross the 200-run mark. Rayudu was exceptional with the bat as he scored 72 off just 27 balls and also hit one of the fastest half-centuries of IPL 2021 in the process. CSK posted 2018 runs on the board in 20 overs, which MI managed to chase down on the back of Pollard's exploits. The match saw the second-highest run chase in IPL history and the highest for Mumbai.

