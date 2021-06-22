Jasprit Bumrah Candidly Reveals His Secret Of Success And How He Developed It: WATCH

India's champion fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has emerged to be a mainstay in the star-studded Indian lineup across formats with his sheer consistency with the ball. Considered as one of the greatest exponents of the yorkers in modern-day cricket by many fans, the talented pacer has also proved his mettle with inspiring performances in the longer format. The cricket stats is said to be the key for Virat Kohli and co. for the inaugural Test Championship Final. Ahead of the all-important game, Bumrah revealed the secret of his success.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their social media platforms, Jasprit Bumrah was seen sharing his take on his personal life along with his cricketing journey. The 27-year-old revealed his game is self-taught, however, he has taken cues from proven bowlers in international cricket over time, which has helped him shape his game in such a manner. While he has often maintained his composure on the field, irrespective of the situations, he admitted that this was not always the case with him.

The speedster pointed out how he had the tendency of losing his cool when he picked up the sport professionally. However, he opined that after several years of playing international cricket, he figured the things that work for him and persisted with them accordingly. Bumrah mentioned how the fire inside him is burning all the time, but he prefers to keep a smiling face in spite of that. Furthermore, he highlighted his controlled aggression as the key to taking his game forward.

