Jasprit Bumrah Celebrates One-month Wedding Anniversary, Pens Note For Sanjana Ganesan

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday took to his Instagram handle to celebrate one month of being married to her 'best friend' Sanjana Ganesan. "One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations, and peace. One month of being married to my best friend," Bumrah wrote.

Bumrah who is currently in Chennai for IPL shared a stunning picture from his Goa reception to celebrate a one-month wedding anniversary. Japrit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, who had kept their relationship hush-hush till the wedding rumours surfaced, had tied the knot on March 15, reportedly at a villa in Goa.

The star couple had shared pictures from their wedding, in the Gurudwara and reception ceremonies, calling it their ‘new journey’ and ‘one of the happiest days’ of their lives.

They had then conveyed gratitude for the wishes, "Overwhelmed by all the love we’ve been showered with over the last few days. We’ve been reading all your messages & wishes with the biggest smiles on our faces! Thank you."

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL trophy five times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and will look for their sixth this season. Jasprit Bumrah has been a key figure in their success having featured in MI's winning team in all the years.

Over the years Jasprit Bumrah has established himself as one of the premium fast bowlers not just in the country but also in the world. From his IPL debut in 2013 to making his Test debut in January 2018, Bumrah has been a thorn in the side of many opposition teams. Bumrah made his impressive IPL debut at the age of 19 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

