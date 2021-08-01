Jasprit Bumrah Comes Up With Unique Preparation, Bowls Wearing Batting Pads In Nets

With few days left for the India-England five matches Test series, preparations of both the teams are in the final stages. As the India-England Test series will kickstart from August 4 at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium, India's speedster Jasprit Bumrah was seen bowling in the nets wearing pads. BCCI took to its Twitter handle and shared Bumrah's unique practice session in the nets. BCCI shared the photo with the caption, "He is having a really busy session in the nets."

Netizens react to Jasprit Bumrah's bowling wearing pads

Jasprit Bumrah On Verge Of Massive Milestones

Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are 17 and 16 wickets away from reaching 100 and 200 Test wickets respectively. If Bumrah picks 17 wickets in the Test series he will become the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 Test wickets after Kapil Dev, who had reached the milestone in 25 matches. Bumrah has played 20 Test matches so far. Spinner Ravichandra Ashwin needs 12 more wickets to become the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets against England.

India's tour of England

The five-match Test series against England is scheduled to start on August 4. Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, and Jayant Yadav could miss out on the first Test as they will have to quarantine after landing in England. The Indian Test squad recently played a three-day practice game against a County Select XI, which ended in a draw as no result emerged following the conclusion of play on Day 3.

