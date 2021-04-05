Jasprit Bumrah Completes Bowling Drill In Style, Hits Top Gear Ahead Of IPL 2021: WATCH

Last Updated:

Jasprit Bumrah Completes Bowling Drill In Style, Hits Top Gear Ahead Of IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians' star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was at his accurate best in a recent training session where he was seen completing a target practice drill.

With the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League inching closer, all the franchises have begun their training ahead of the much-anticipated season. The defending champions Mumbai Indians also have been toiling it hard in Chennai ahead of their opening encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jasprit Bumrah, who is likely to spearhead the team's star-studded bowling attack, was recently seen successfully completing his fast-bowling drills in a spectacular manner. 

Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2021: Pacer showcases stellar accuracy in training 

The talented pacer debuted for the Mumbai Indians' side in 2013 and since then, has been a regular feature in their line-up. The 27-year-old has contributed significantly towards the success of the franchise and he has emerged to be Rohit Sharma's go-to bowler in crunch situations. The player is expected to play a substantial role for the franchise in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league and recently wooed fans with his performance in the team's training session.

Mumbai Indians took to their social media accounts to share a video of Jasprit Bumrah's practice session. The star bowler was seen taking part in a target practice drill in order to get into the groove ahead of the grueling tournament. Bumrah was at his accurate best as he bowled a stunning yorker to hit his target. Here is the video shared by the franchise -

Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2021 salary 

The right-arm fast bowler is one of the mainstays in the Mumbai Indians' line-up. The cricketer also receives handsome compensation for his stint with the five-time champions. The Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2021 salary is set at â‚¹7 crore, which makes him one of the top-earning Indian fast bowlers in the league. 

MI IPL 2021 schedule 

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the IPL 2021 on April 9 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They will play their first five matches in Chennai and will then travel to Delhi for four fixtures. They will then play three matches in Bangalore and will move to Kolkata for their last two encounters. Here is the MI IPL 2021 schedule -

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021 

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

