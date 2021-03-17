Jasprit Bumrah Dances With Sanjana Ganesan On Romantic Song During Sangeet Ceremony: WATCH

Indian bowling's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah married popular sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa. The Jasprit Bumrah wedding conjectures were doing the round for a while and there was a lot of curiosity around the Jasprit Bumrah wife name on social media. The cricketer put an end to all the speculations on Monday and finally confirmed his relationship with Sanjana Ganesan by directly dropping their wedding pictures along with a heartfelt caption.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjan Ganesan's romantic dance video goes viral, fans left in awe

The Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan wedding post sent the internet into a frenzy as congratulatory wishes flooded in from fans, as well as, cricketers. The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal among others commented on the Jasprit Bumrah wedding post with best wishes for their new journey together.

Ever since the Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan wedding pictures went viral, a lot of photos and videos from the couple's wedding, as well as, other ceremonies have been doing the rounds on the internet. One of the videos that has received a lot of love from netizens is the one where Jasprit Bumrah is seen dancing with Sanjana Ganesan in what appears to be their sangeet ceremony. In the video, Jasprit Bumrah is seen donning a navy blue indo-western sherwani whereas Sanjana Ganesan is seen wearing a pink lehenga. Both looked smitten with each other as they dance gracefully to a romantic song.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the white-ball leg of the ongoing series against England. Sanjana and Jasprit's marriage saw none of his teammates attend the wedding as all the players are a part of the biosecure bubble put in place by the BCCI in Ahmedabada. As per unconfirmed Indian media reports, it is believed that Bumrah and Ganesan’s marriage took place in a small private ceremony in Goa and the wedding ceremony had limited numbers of guests, consisting mostly of family members, due to COVID-19 protocols across the country.

How much is the Jasprit Bumrah net worth figure?

The Indian speedster has established himself as one of the country's most prominent pacers. According to CA Knowledge, Jasprit Bumrah net worth stands at â‚¹29 crore. In addition to his earnings from cricket, Jasprit Bumrah also endorses several brands and has appeared in advertisements for Dream11, Cultsport, Estrolo etc. for the same as well. He also pockets a hefty paycheck for representing the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League.

The talented youngster has contributed significantly towards the success of the franchise, and he was retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2021. He is believed to take home â‚¹7 crore for his appearance in IPL 2021. Moreover, he falls in the A+ category as per the Annual Player Contracts and he is paid â‚¹7 crore according to that as well by the BCCI. It is worth mentioning that he is the only fast bowler to feature in the A+ category.

Disclaimer: The above Jasprit Bumrah net worth information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

SOURCE: JASPRIT BUMRAH INSTAGRAM