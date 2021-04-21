Last Updated:

Jasprit Bumrah Flagbearer Of Worrying IPL Trend After Owning Unwanted All-time Record

Amit Mishra influenced the DC vs MI scorecard heavily after he took 4 wickets against the Mumbai Indians with Jasprit Bumrah claiming an unwanted record.

Written By
Shubham Birwadkar
Jasprit Bumrah

Match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) saw the Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. Even after a much-awaited batting display by the Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, the lower order of the team crumbled due to a brilliant bowling spell by Amit Mishra and the Delhi Capitals won their 3rd match in the tournament. Although the score of 137 seemed below par for a chase, the Mumbai Indians held their ground for the most part of the match. The match slipped away from their court completely after Jasprit Bumrah bowled 2 no-balls in the 19th over of the match.

Mohandas Menon, a renowned cricket statistician, put up a tweet comparing the average number of balls taken to deliver a no-ball between IPL 2021 and IPL 2016-2020. According to the stats, from IPL 2016-2020, it took the bowlers an average of 288 balls to deliver a no-ball. However, in IPL 2021, the number reduced to an alarming 122 balls to deliver a no-ball. The number of balls decreased by more than half the deliveries taken earlier, indicating that the bowlers delivered more than twice the number of no-balls in the current season of the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2021 no-ball record

Jasprit Bumrah has bowled a total of 3 no-balls in the IPL 2021 so far, which puts him in the first spot alongside Harshal Patel from RCB. The Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2021 record stands with 4 wickets in 4 matches. Bumrah is undoubtedly the best bowler India has seen in the past years, however, he has always been infamous for his relation with the no-ball in crunch times. Fans might also remember the Champions Trophy 2017 final no-ball on which Fakhar Zaman got caught behind and later went on to score a century against India.

READ | Jasprit Bumrah IPL debut: Who was MI pacer's first-ever IPL wicket?

DC vs MI scorecard influenced by Amit Mishra wickets

The Mumbai Indians were off to a brilliant start after Rohit Sharma scored 44 runs from 30 balls, giving them a solid foundation. It was Amit Mishra who ended the ongoing knock of the Mumbai captain. Amit Mishra was awarded the Player of the Match as he took crucial wickets of dangerous batsmen like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. He was also able to send Ishan Kishan back to the dugout after he seemed comfortable with the pitch and ready to fire. The Amit Mishra wickets restricted the Mumbai Indians in the DC vs MI scorecard at a score of 137.

READ | After Kohli-Babar debate, Pak's Aaqib Javed compares Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah

DC finds 2nd spot in IPL 2021 points table

The Mumbai Indians were in a position to defend the total. Rohit Sharma gave the ball to Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the 19th over. Fans witnessed Jasprit Bumrah bowl 2 no-balls, one to Lalit Yadav and the other to Shimron Hetmeyer. This error saw the Delhi Capitals get a complete grip on the match and put the Delhi Capitals on the 2nd spot of the IPL 2021 points table.

READ | Jasprit Bumrah celebrates one-month wedding anniversary, pens note for Sanjana Ganesan

Image Source: Jasprit Bumrah Instagram

READ | Jasprit Bumrah gets adorable reply from Sanjana Ganesan for posting on a special occasion
READ | IPL 2021: Trent Boult lauds Jasprit Bumrah after win, calls him 'best death bowler'

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND