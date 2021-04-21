Jasprit Bumrah Flagbearer Of Worrying IPL Trend After Owning Unwanted All-time Record

Match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) saw the Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. Even after a much-awaited batting display by the Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, the lower order of the team crumbled due to a brilliant bowling spell by Amit Mishra and the Delhi Capitals won their 3rd match in the tournament. Although the score of 137 seemed below par for a chase, the Mumbai Indians held their ground for the most part of the match. The match slipped away from their court completely after Jasprit Bumrah bowled 2 no-balls in the 19th over of the match.

Mohandas Menon, a renowned cricket statistician, put up a tweet comparing the average number of balls taken to deliver a no-ball between IPL 2021 and IPL 2016-2020. According to the stats, from IPL 2016-2020, it took the bowlers an average of 288 balls to deliver a no-ball. However, in IPL 2021, the number reduced to an alarming 122 balls to deliver a no-ball. The number of balls decreased by more than half the deliveries taken earlier, indicating that the bowlers delivered more than twice the number of no-balls in the current season of the IPL.

122 - the average number of balls taken to deliver a no-ball in #IPL2021

288 - the average number of balls taken to deliver a no-ball in #IPL from 2016 to 2020. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 21, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2021 no-ball record

Jasprit Bumrah has bowled a total of 3 no-balls in the IPL 2021 so far, which puts him in the first spot alongside Harshal Patel from RCB. The Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2021 record stands with 4 wickets in 4 matches. Bumrah is undoubtedly the best bowler India has seen in the past years, however, he has always been infamous for his relation with the no-ball in crunch times. Fans might also remember the Champions Trophy 2017 final no-ball on which Fakhar Zaman got caught behind and later went on to score a century against India.

25 - total no-balls delivered in #IPL2021 by 19 bowlers

3 - Harshal Patel/Jasprit Bumrah

2 - Mohd Shami/Mustafizur Rahman

1 - by 15 others — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 21, 2021

DC vs MI scorecard influenced by Amit Mishra wickets

The Mumbai Indians were off to a brilliant start after Rohit Sharma scored 44 runs from 30 balls, giving them a solid foundation. It was Amit Mishra who ended the ongoing knock of the Mumbai captain. Amit Mishra was awarded the Player of the Match as he took crucial wickets of dangerous batsmen like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard. He was also able to send Ishan Kishan back to the dugout after he seemed comfortable with the pitch and ready to fire. The Amit Mishra wickets restricted the Mumbai Indians in the DC vs MI scorecard at a score of 137.

DC finds 2nd spot in IPL 2021 points table

The Mumbai Indians were in a position to defend the total. Rohit Sharma gave the ball to Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the 19th over. Fans witnessed Jasprit Bumrah bowl 2 no-balls, one to Lalit Yadav and the other to Shimron Hetmeyer. This error saw the Delhi Capitals get a complete grip on the match and put the Delhi Capitals on the 2nd spot of the IPL 2021 points table.

