Jasprit Bumrah Gets Adorable Reply From Sanjana Ganesan For Posting On A Special Occasion

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with popular sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. The Sanjana Ganesan Jasprit Bumrah marriage completed its first month on Thursday but courtesy of their work commitments, the couple couldn't celebrate together. However, the distance didn't dampen the duo's spirits as they took to social media to wish each other and express their love.

Sanjana Ganesan Jasprit Bumrah celebrate one month of married life

Jasprit Bumrah took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with Sanjana Ganesan which is a snap from their reception ceremony last month. The cricketer also put up an endearing caption to the post. Bumrah wrote, "One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations and peace. One month of being married to my best friend."

As soon as Bumrah uploaded the post fans flooded the comments section. Several reactions poured in as fans congratulated the couple on their one-month anniversary. Sanjana Ganesan also left an adorable comment on the post as she wrote, "I cannot wait to see you" with a red heart emoji.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage

Ahead of Jasprit Bumrah marriage, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the internet and there was a lot of curiosity around the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife name' on social media. The cricketer put an end to all the conjectures on March 15 and finally confirmed his relationship with Sanjana Ganesan by directly dropping their wedding pictures along with a heartfelt caption.

Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2021

The Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2021 stint has got off to a decent start. The right-arm pacer picked up two wickets in his four overs in the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore and gave away just 26 runs. Bumrah's effort wasn't enough as Mumbai lost the match by two wickets.

Bumrah went wicketless in the next game and conceded 28 runs but his last over of the game where he gave away just four runs was instrumental in guiding Mumbai Indians to their first win of the IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders. The 27-year old would look to continue his good form and help Mumbai Indians complete a hat-trick of IPL titles.

SOURCE: MANAV MANGLANI INSTAGRAM

