Jasprit Bumrah Gives First Look Of Wedding With Sanjana Ganesan, Fans Congratulate Couple

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is the latest cricketer to tie the knot as fast bowler took to social media platform Instagram and shared the news with his followers. The Indian fast bowler has not been a part of the Indian team after the third Test match against England after being released from national duty as he requested leave due to 'personal reasons'. Those reasons have now been confirmed by the cricketer himself as the Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan wedding rumours turned out to be true.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage: Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan tie knot ahead of IPL 2021

Cricket fans who keep a keen eye on the daily updates of their hero’s lives’ sparked off the rumours on Jasprit Bumrah’s wedding after the cricketer requested leave from BCCI. Reports had been flooding in for quite some time that the 27-year-old was all set to get married. On Monday, the Indian speedster got married to TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony on Monday and shared the announcement of the same via his social media.

Jasprit Burmah shared a lovely post on his Instagram handle. He went on to caption how he and Sanjana have begun a new journey together that’s “steered by love” and also goes on to mention how March 15 is one of the happiest days of their lives. The Mumbai Indians bowler went on to share how he feels blessed on being able to share the news of their wedding and joy with everyone else.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage: Who is Jasprit Bumrah wife?

Sanjana Ganesan works as an anchor for IPL 2021 broadcasters Star Sports. She also works with the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders and is also been away from work in recent weeks, which added fuel to the fire about the wedding. As per unconfirmed reports, it is believed that Bumrah and Ganesan’s marriage, took place in a small private ceremony in Goa, with the wedding ceremony set to have limited numbers of guests, consisting mostly of family members, due to COVID-19 protocols across the country. The Jasprit Bumrah marriage saw none of his teammates attend the wedding as all the players are a part of the biosecure bubble put in place by the BCCI during the ongoing T20I series against England.

As soon as the Indian speedster shared the announcement, fans have flooded the comments section of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan in wishing the couple a very happy married life. Let's have a look at a few of the messages shared across on social media.