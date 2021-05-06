Jasprit Bumrah Has Sweetest Message For Sanjana Ganesan On Her Birthday, Fans Laud Couple

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah finally reunited with his wife Sanjana Ganesan on Wednesday. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15, was away from each other for a major part of the last couple of months due to work commitments. Bumrah was playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 before it got suspended whereas Sanjana was a presenter with the Star Sports Network for the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah posts adorable photo to wish his wife Sanjana Ganesan on her birthday

However, with IPL 2021 postponed, the newly-married couple have finally got some time off to spend together. The reunion was even sweeter as the duo reunited on the 30th Sanjana Ganesan birthday. The popular sports anchor celebrated her birthday on Thursday, May 6. On account of the 30th Sanjana Ganesan birthday, Jasprit Bumrah took to Twitter and shared an endearing monochrome photo of the two.

The picture looks like a click from one of their wedding rituals. In the adorable photo, Sanjana Ganesan is seen kissing Jasprit Bumrah's cheek. The cricketer also put up a lovely caption to the post as he wished his better half on her birthday.

Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you. ❤ pic.twitter.com/4QuIPUL1kX — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 6, 2021

As expected, Bumrah's post for Sanjana was flooded with a lot of comments. Several reactions poured in as fans wished Ganesan and lauded the couple's impeccable chemistry. Here's a look at how fans reacted.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage

Ahead of Jasprit Bumrah marriage, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the internet and there was a lot of curiosity around the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife name' on social media. The cricketer put an end to all the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife' conjectures on March 15 and finally confirmed his relationship with Sanjana Ganesan by directly dropping their wedding pictures along with a heartfelt caption.

Sanjana Ganesan salary and net worth

According to thewikifeed.com, the Sanjana Ganesan net worth is estimated to be around INR 7.3 crore (although this is an unverified figure). Her net worth comprises the salary she receives from the Star Sports Network as a sports presenter. She also presented KKR's show "The Knight Club" and has appeared in Splitsvilla Season 7.

IPL latest news: Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

The 'IPL 2021 postponed' news took the internet by storm as fans were left wondering "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?" To answer the query, no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. The same was confirmed by a top BCCI official to Republic World.

While speaking to Republic World, the BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai.

