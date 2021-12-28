Jasprit Bumrah Injury: India Pacer Twists His Ankle While Bowling; Netizens Hope He's Fine

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah was escorted out of the field by Team India physio Nitin Patel on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match of the three-Test series against South Africa in Centurion, after twisting his ankle during his follow-through after bowling. Bumrah started proceedings for India in styles by dismissing Proteas skipper Dean Elgar in the very first over of South Africa’s first batting innings. Bowling the eleventh over of the innings, Bumrah delivered four beautiful deliveries to Rassie van der Dussen, before collapsing in his followthrough after bowling the fifth ball.

Replayed showed that Bumrah twisted his ankle severely in his follow-through which leads him to walk out of the field. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) informed the fans about the injury and said he had suffered a right ankle sprain. On witnessing Bumrah’s twisted ankle during the live telecast by Star Sports, Indian cricket fans took Twitter by storm while expressing their views on Bumrah’s injury and hoping that the pacer is fine.

Jasprit Bumrah twists his right ankle

How did the fans react to Jasprit Bumrah's injury?

A fan mentioned in his tweet that Bumrah is a champion and he will be back on the field soon. At the same time, another fan said that hopefully, some rest should be enough for Bumrah to be back on the field. While one of the concerned fans said that the injury looks painful at the moment but he will be fine.

he is champ,he will be right back there soon🤞🏼🌟 — sнυвнαм :)) (@itspatilshubham) December 28, 2021

Hopefully after some rest Bumrah should be back on the park — Srini Raghavan (@SriniRaghavan2) December 28, 2021

Felt the pain 😢 — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) December 28, 2021

Painful at that moment but he will be fine, this happened to me many times — Shafiq Ahmad (@Akhund_Shafiq) December 28, 2021

Mohammed Siraj adds to his tally of wickets following Bumrah & Mohammad Shami

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer replaced Bumrah as the substitute fielder in the field as Mohammad Shami removed Aiden Markram to pick his second wicket in four overs. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj dismissed van der Dussen in the 13th over, as the Proteas batting line-up found themselves at 32/4 after 13 overs in the second innings of the match. South Africa reached the total of 67/4 on the scoreboard after 25 overs with Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock batting out in the middle. Both batters had added 39 runs for the fifth wicket partnership having faced 78 balls together.

(Image: Disney+Hotstar)