Last Updated:

Jasprit Bumrah Injury: India Pacer Twists His Ankle While Bowling; Netizens Hope He's Fine

Cricket fans react after Jasprit Bumrah twisted his right ankle while bowling on Day 3 of ongoing India vs South Africa, first Test match in Centurion.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
India vs South Africa

(Image: Disney+Hotstar)


Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah was escorted out of the field by Team India physio Nitin Patel on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match of the three-Test series against South Africa in Centurion, after twisting his ankle during his follow-through after bowling. Bumrah started proceedings for India in styles by dismissing Proteas skipper Dean Elgar in the very first over of South Africa’s first batting innings. Bowling the eleventh over of the innings, Bumrah delivered four beautiful deliveries to Rassie van der Dussen, before collapsing in his followthrough after bowling the fifth ball.

Replayed showed that Bumrah twisted his ankle severely in his follow-through which leads him to walk out of the field. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) informed the fans about the injury and said he had suffered a right ankle sprain. On witnessing Bumrah’s twisted ankle during the live telecast by Star Sports, Indian cricket fans took Twitter by storm while expressing their views on Bumrah’s injury and hoping that the pacer is fine. 

Jasprit Bumrah twists his right ankle

How did the fans react to Jasprit Bumrah's injury?

A fan mentioned in his tweet that Bumrah is a champion and he will be back on the field soon. At the same time, another fan said that hopefully, some rest should be enough for Bumrah to be back on the field. While one of the concerned fans said that the injury looks painful at the moment but he will be fine.

READ | WATCH: Michael Vaughan's '92 all out India' comment trolled in epic style by Wasim Jaffer

Mohammed Siraj adds to his tally of wickets following Bumrah & Mohammad Shami

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer replaced Bumrah as the substitute fielder in the field as Mohammad Shami removed Aiden Markram to pick his second wicket in four overs. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj dismissed van der Dussen in the 13th over, as the Proteas batting line-up found themselves at 32/4 after 13 overs in the second innings of the match. South Africa reached the total of 67/4 on the scoreboard after 25 overs with Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock batting out in the middle. Both batters had added 39 runs for the fifth wicket partnership having faced 78 balls together.

READ | IND vs SA: Netizens in disbelief as India collapse from 278/3 to 327 all out on Day 3

(Image: Disney+Hotstar)

READ | India vs Bangladesh in semifinals after group-deciding match called off due to COVID-19
READ | India vs South Africa: BCCI provides an update on Jasprit Bumrah's ankle injury
READ | Ex-India player unhappy with Rishabh Pant's 'irresponsible' batting: 'Let his fans down'
Tags: India vs South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah, Bumrah
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com