Jasprit Bumrah IPL Debut: Who Was MI Pacer's First-ever IPL Wicket?

The IPL 2021 season is all set to begin in two days with reigning champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game. The MI vs RCB match is scheduled to take place at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will commence live from 7:30 PM IST onwards on Friday, April 9.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL trophy five times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and will look for their sixth this season. Jasprit Bumrah has been a key figure in their success having featured in MI's winning team in all the years. Here is a look at Jasprit Bumrah IPL debut and his first IPL wicket.

Mumbai Indians squad: Jasprit Bumrah IPL debut

Over the years Jasprit Bumrah has established himself as one of the premium fast bowlers not just in the country but also in the world. From his IPL debut in 2013 to making his Test debut in January 2018, Bumrah has been a thorn in the side of many opposition teams. Bumrah made his impressive IPL debut at the age of 19 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

From the very beginning, Bumrah showed promise in his bowling as he had both pace and swing. He got three wickets for 32 runs in his debut match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bumrah's first wicket in the IPL was none other than that of RCB and Indian captain Virat Kohli. His other wickets were that of Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair. As a result, Bumrah became only the second bowler on the side to get three wickets on his debut.

Jasprit Bumrah married

Recently, the fast bowler made headlines not for his bowling but for his marriage. Jasprit Bumrah married Sanjana Ganesan as the star couple tied the knot on April 15. Bumrah and Ganesan tied the knot in a private ceremony that was attended by close friends and family.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021

List of players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

List of players bought: Adam Milne (Rs 3.20 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 5.00 crore), Piyush Chawla (Rs 2.40 crore), James Neesham (Rs 0.50 crore), Yudhvir Charak (Rs 0.20 crore), Marco Jansen (Rs 0.20 crore), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 0.20 crore)