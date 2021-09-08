Jasprit Bumrah Moves Up To 9th Position In Test Bowling Rankings; Ashwin Retains 2nd Spot

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has moved one place up to ninth in the ICC Test bowling rankings. The speedster has been in fine form in the ongoing Test series against England. He is currently India’s leading wicket-taker in the series, having picked up 18 scalps from four matches with the best figures of 5/64 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Bumrah is also the second-highest wicket-taker in the series below Ollie Robinson, who has 21 wickets including two five-wicket hauls. He also garnered praises for his batting in the second Test at the Lord’s where India won by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Recently, he was also nominated as one of the three players for the ICC ‘player of the Month’ award for August 2021. England Test skipper Joe Root and Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi were the other two players to be nominated.

Shardul Thakur gains places in ICC rankings

In the ICC rankings, Ravi Ashwin has stayed at the second spot below Australia’s Pat Cummins despite not playing a single Test in the ongoing series. Ashwin also happened to be the leading wicket-taker in the inaugural World Test Championship that ended in June. Shardul Thakur has gained 59 places to the 79th position in the ICC Test rankings for batters.

Thakur scored a sparkling half-century in India’s first innings of the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval in London. Thakur also picked up four wickets in the match due to which he gained seven places up to 49th in the ICC rankings for Test bowlers.

The top 10 of the ICC rankings for batters hasn’t witnessed a change with Root leading the charts with 903 rating points. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are placed fifth and sixth respectively. However, Rohit’s maiden overseas Test ton helped him take the lead on Virat by 30 points in the rankings.

In the ICC rankings for all-rounders, Ashwin has dropped one place down to fifth. Ravindra Jadeja, who has played all four Tests remained at third with West Indies’ Jason Holder at the top of the rankings.

