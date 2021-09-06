Jasprit Bumrah Nominated For ICC's Monthly Award Along With Joe Root And Shaheen Afridi

Indian ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been nominated as one among the three players for the ICC’s Men’s Player of the Month award for August 2021. The speedster has been in excellent form in the ongoing five-match England vs India Test series. In the first seven innings of the series, the pacer picked up 16 wickets and is second in the list of leading wicket-takers after Ollie Robinson.

In the opening England vs India Test at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the Indian seamer picked up nine wickets, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Bumrah also earned laurels for his unbeaten 89-run stand along with Mohammed Shami during the Lord’s Test. On the back of their stand, India won the game by 151 runs after bowling England out in under two sessions.

In the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship, Jasprit Bumrah missed a number of games owing to injury, but the lanky speedster also became the third Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to pick up a hat-trick in Test cricket.

ICC's Men's Player of the Month: Joe Root, Shaheen Shah Afridi the other two players to be nominated

Along with Bumrah, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and England Test skipper Joe Root also feature in the nominations for the Men’s category. Root is currently the leading run-scorer in the Tests against Virat Kohli-led India, having already notched over 500 runs. The 30-year-old veteran batter has already scored three centuries and one half-century in the series.

As far as Shaheen is concerned, he was the leading wicket-taker in the two-match Test series against the West Indies. The left-arm speedster picked up 18 wickets with one five-wicket haul and one ten-wicket haul. In the second Test in Jamaica, he picked up 10 wickets and got the Player of the Match award. Moreover, the 21-year-old Shaheen bagged the award for the Player of the Series.

In the list of ICC Women's Player of the Month, August 2021, Ireland Women’s Gaby Lewis and Eimear Richardson feature alongside Thailand Women’s Nattaya Boochatham. Lewis, recently, smashed an unbeaten 60-ball 105 against Germany Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier at the La Manga Club Bottom Ground.

Image credits: AP