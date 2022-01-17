Jasprit Bumrah Open To Take Over Team India's Captaincy; Says 'it Will Be An Honour'

With Virat Kohli stripped off Team India's ODI captaincy last month, it has trickled in a number of leadership changes in the side. Since full-time skipper Rohit Sharma is sidelined for the upcoming series against South Africa, KL Rahul is named captain, with Jasprit Bumrah as his deputy.

Ahead of the three-match India vs South Africa series that begins on January 19, Bumrah discussed his captaincy ambitions and explained his view on Kohli's decision to step down as Test captain.

Jasprit Bumrah discusses his captaincy ambitions

When asked about his dream to captain in the Test side, Jasprit Bumrah told reporters in a press conference on Monday, "Given the opportunity, I will like to have that. But it is not something I will chase." Meanwhile, when commenting upon Virat Kohli's decision to step down as the Test skipper, Bumrah said, "It’s a personal decision, and we respect that. I made my Test debut under him. He will keep contributing in a leadership role. He will keep giving his inputs. Obviously, we were told in a team meeting before he publicly announced."

The 28-year old pacer also commented upon his role as the vice-captain of the side, stating that he will help the side as much as he can. "I will help as much as I can. Will help KL with field setting. I will not be taking any pressure off the added responsibility. Everyone wants to take responsibility. I will contribute in any way I can. When I came in as a bowler, I used to ask a lot of questions. Hence, when youngsters come in, I like to answer them as I can also learn from their inputs."

As far as the leadership change goes, Bumrah highlighted that he is unmoved by it as he is solely concerned about how he can contribute to the team's performances. "It doesn’t really affect me. It is about how everyone in the group is addressing the change. Everyone is willing to contribute the best they can. As a team, we are positive and eager to contribute," added the 28-year old.

Team India's ODI squad for South Africa series

While Jasprit Bumrah's press conference mostly revolved around the leadership change at the top, the 28-year old did confirm that Mohammed Siraj was fit to play in upcoming India vs South Africa ODI series. "He is practising with us now. Hopefully, it stays that way," said Bumrah.

India Squad: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.

