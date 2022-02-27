India's frontline seamer Jasprit Bumrah very recently spoke on his relationship with skipper Rohit Sharma. He said that the faith and trust shown in him by Rohit Sharma helped him a lot through his developmental years at Mumbai Indians.

"It's been very good (Relationship) since the early days. When I came into the side, Ricky Ponting was the captain but I was not playing regularly. But under Rohit, I did. He had a lot of confidence in me, he instilled confidence," Bumrah told R Ashwin in a chat on the latter's official Youtube channel.

"He saw me bowling in the nets and the skills that I have. He always backed me, told me to believe in myself. Whenever in the initial stages as well, he had a lot of trust in me. He would give me the important overs. It's been the same relationship." Jasprit Bumrah added.

The pacer made his debut for the Indian national team and over the years has gone on to become an integral part of the side across all three formats and today is the team's frontline bowler.

The Yorker king further went on to add that he has got the freedom under Rohit Sharma and to the extent that he now sets his own field and that is the level of trust he has got from the captain. "Now we have reached a stage he doesn't even tell me things. He will tell 'you set the field on your own, if you have any changes, tell me, I will do that'. He has had that trust because I have made things work. Somedays, things might not go well, but he always has kept the atmosphere in our team very simple and calm. Under him, I have got the freedom to do whatever I want. That has really helped me

Shane Bond pushed me out of my comfort zone

Jasprit Bumrah, who has picked up 130 wickets in IPL, also spoke about the role of Shane Bond in pushing the pacer to try bowling out of his comfort zone and putting him under pressure. "Shane Bond pushed me out of my comfort zone and try new things. He put me under pressure, saying the things I have not done."

Image: PTI