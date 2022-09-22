Jasprit Bumrah Or Shaheen Afridi? Ricky Ponting Predicts Who Will Perform Better At T20 WC

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has predicted which player between Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah will perform better at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Ponting backed Bumrah to perform better than Afridi at the forthcoming World T20 championship, citing the Indian pacer's experience of playing more cricket in Australia than his Pakistani counterpart and also playing in more big tournaments than the 22-year-old.

Ponting lauds both Bumrah & Afridi

Both players received high acclaim from the two-time World Cup-winning captain, who described them as two of the best-performing bowlers in recent years in all formats of the game. Ponting, though, stated that he will choose Bumrah over Afridi based on experience alone because the former has played more cricket in Australia than the latter has.

"Look, how do you split those two guys? They are two of the best performing bowlers in the world in the last couple of years in all formats of the game. I’ll probably go on experience alone - I’ll go for Bumrah. He’s played a fair bit of cricket in Australia now, played more in Australia than Afridi, and has played more big tournaments as well than Afridi has," Ponting was quoted as saying by ICC's official website.

Bumrah vs Afridi in T20Is

Bumrah has played 58 T20I matches for India and has picked 69 wickets at an average of 19.46 and an economy rate of 6.46. In terms of Bumrah's experience of playing in Australia, the right-arm pacer has played six T20I games down under and has picked 8 wickets at an average of 22.75 and an economy rate of 8.08. Overall, Bumrah has played 17 matches in Australia and has picked 46 wickets at an average of 23.84 and an economy rate of 3.25.

Afridi, on the other hand, has played 40 T20I matches for Pakistan and has picked 47 wickets at an average of 24.31 and an economy rate of 7.75. Afridi is yet to play a T20I game in Australia. However, the left-arm speedster has played two Tests in the world's sixth-largest country and has picked 5 wickets at an average of 36.80 and an economy rate of 2.87.

Both Bumrah and Afridi are part of their respective country's squads for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Interestingly, they both missed out on playing in the recently-concluded Asia Cup due to injury concerns. While Bumrah was recovering from a back injury during the continental tournament, Afridi was waiting to be treated for a knee injury that he had sustained while playing a Test match against Sri Lanka in July.

Image: Twitter/RickyPonting, PTI, AP