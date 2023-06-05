Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović retired from professional football after AC Milan played their match against Verona. The Swedish footballer is a legend and has been a part of the football field for more than 20 years. Ibrahimovic has fans all over the world and one of them is Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah who also seems to be a football fan wrote an tributary post for Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his official Twitter account.

Jasprit Bumrah pays tribute to Zlatan Ibrahimović

For being a constant source of inspiration for me and helping me discover that lion-hearted never-back-down attitude, thank you. You’ve made outstanding memories through your time in the game that’ll live on 🦁 pic.twitter.com/cMP1Z8iVx2 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 5, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah is currently out of the Indian cricket team due to his back injury and recently underwent surgery for the same. Bumrah is also not a part of the World Test Championship 2023 final squad and also missed the whole Indian Premier League 2023 for Mumbai Indians.

Jasprit Bumrah is now expected to return to the team during the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 which is all set to be played in India in October and December month of this year.

Getting back to Zlatan Ibrahimović's retirement, the AC Milan management announced last week that the 41-year-old forward will leave the club after the game against Verona. The season had also been injury-prone season for Ibrahimović as he only played four matches. Though Zlatan Ibrahimović claimed that he will make a return in the next season but his injury proved that this was the end of his career.

"The first time we arrived at Milan you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love. From my heart, I want to thank you fans. You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home. I will be a Milan fan for the whole life and It's time to say goodbye to football, not you", Zlatan Ibrahimović said.

"I used to be scared when journalists asked by about my future, but now I can accept it, I'm ready. I've been doing this all my life, football made me a man. It allowed me to know people I otherwise would never have known, I've travelled the world thanks to football. It's all thanks to football", Zlatan Ibrahimović said in his retirement speech.