Jasprit Bumrah Posts Heartwarming Post For Wife Sanjana Ganesan On 1st Wedding Anniversary

India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah took to Instagram post a heartfelt note for his wife Sanjana Ganesan on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. The duo tied the knot on March 15, 2021, in a private ceremony in Goa with an attendance of just 20 people.

"Life is better when we’re together. There’s no better way to say it really. You make me happier, kinder, funnier, more peaceful, knowing that we both add meaning and stability to each other’s lives. One year is just a small, tiny fraction of the time I plan on spending with you, happy anniversary. I love you.❤" Jasprit Bumrah wrote.

Sanjana Ganesan too shared the same video and wrote a note for her husband "It’s been one year since we promised to build & nurture a life together, one year since we celebrated our love with our family & closest friends, and one year of being happier than I ever thought I could be. Happy anniversary, I can’t wait to celebrate with cake for me & kisses for you. I love & miss you." she wrote.

While Jasprit Bumrah joined the Mumbai Indian's camp following India's Test series against Sri Lanka, Sanjana Ganesan on the other hand is in New Zealand covering the Women's World Cup 2022 for ICC.

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah join Mumbai Indians camp

Mumbai Indians took to social media to announce the arrivals of Skipper Rohit Sharma and ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In a video shared by the franchise, Rohit Sharma can be seen along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. The Indian players, who were part of the Test series against Sri Lanka do not have to undergo any strict quarantine while others coming in will be subject to three days of quarantine.

The 5-time champions Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on March 27 and will be hoping to win the title for a record sixth time. Unlike the previous editions in the recent past, the IPL will see ten teams take part with two new franchises being drafted in.