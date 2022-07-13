Jasprit Bumrah Reaches No.1 Spot In ICC ODI Bowler's Rankings After 6-wicket Haul Vs ENG

Team India’s pacer Jasprit Bumrah took the cricketing world by a storm on Tuesday, with a six-wicket haul against England in the 1st ODI at the Kennington Oval Stadium. Bumrah’s 6/19 in 7.2 overs became the third-best performance by an Indian bowler in ODIs, as it also paved way for a 10-wicket win for the Men in Blue. At the same time, his bowling effort also made him the no. 1 ranked bowler in the 50-over format.

As per the latest ICC ODI bowler’s rankings, Bumrah sits at the top of the table with a total of 718 rating points. The 28-year-old is followed by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult at second with 712 points and Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi at the third spot with 681 points. Bumrah was certainly at his best against Jos Buttler’s England in the ODI series opener as he ripped through the world-class batting line-up comprising of Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler.

Jasprit Bumrah enters the record books with his heroic bowling effort

Bumrah now sits third in the list of India bowlers having the best figures in the 50-over format. Former iconic wrist-spinner Anil Kumble sits 2nd on the list with 6/12 against West Indies. At the same time, allrounder Stuart Binny tops the list with the figures of 6/4 against Bangladesh.

Having said that, Bumrah’s new-ball partner Mohammed Shami also improved his rankings, courtesy of his figures of 3/31 in 7 overs. Shami now finds himself placed at the 23rd spot after rising three places. Bumrah and Shami shared a total of nine wickets among themselves in the first ODI, which is the most wickets for the Men in Blue’s opening bowlers in the format,

Rohit Sharma inches closer to Virat Kohli in the ICC ODI batter’s rankings

At the same time, India skipper Rohit Sharma continues to rank 4th in the ICC ODI batter’s rankings. While Bumrah and Shami’s bowling efforts helped India restrict England on 110/10 in the first innings of the match, Rohit Sharma’s 76 runs off 58 balls took India through to a 10-wicket win. It should also be noticed that Virat Kohli sits 3rd in the batting rankings with 803 points, followed by Rohit with 802 points. Pakistan’s Babar Azam currently leads the table with 892 points, while Imam-ul-Haq sits in 2nd with 815 points.

(Image: bcci.tv)