Jasprit Bumrah Recalls Duel With James Anderson; 'I Got Really Riled Up'

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has now disclosed what happened between him and James Anderson during the second Test match at Lord's that enraged the entire team. In an interview with former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik for Sky Sports, Bumrah claimed Anderson said a few "unpleasant" words to him near the end of Day 3 of the Lord's Test. Bumrah claimed he initially ignored Anderson but became "enraged" after hearing from his teammates what the England pacer had said.

Bumrah said to Karthik that he isn't easily agitated, but what Anderson said about him on Day 3 was enough to fuel him and get him fired up for the next day. Bumrah, however, did not reveal the exact words of Anderson, saying, "I don't want to go into details". The 27-year-old went on to say that what happened between him and Anderson energised the entire team, which they used to win the match. Bumrah further stated that the bouncers he threw at Anderson on Day 3 were "simply a tactic to remove the lower-order batsman," adding "It was not intended to hurt him".

In the second Test match at Lord's, Bumrah and Shami notched up a record partnership of 89 runs to help their side secure a massive lead before the end of the third innings. Both Bumrah and Shami then demolished the England top order by picking up wickets at regular intervals. India went on to win the match by 151 runs.

Bumrah's injury scare

As far as the ongoing Test match is concerned, Bumrah looked in good form in the second innings as he picked both the England openers early to provide India with a solid start. Bumrah dismissed Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed in the same over for just 5 and 0 runs, respectively. While bowling his 20th over in the match last evening, Bumrah appeared to have suffered a calf injury, which could be a matter of grave concern for the BCCI given the tight schedule ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Image Credit: BCCI/Twitter