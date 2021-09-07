Jasprit Bumrah Reveals Conversation With Virat Kohli Ahead Of His 100th Test Wicket

Jasprit Bumrah has been excellent with the ball for Team India in the ongoing India vs England Test series picking up wickets at crucial intervals of the match. On day 5 of the Oval Test, the Team India pacer bowled really well and picked up crucial wickets of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow to turn the match in India's favour. Following Team India's win, Bumrah spoke about the conversation he had with Virat Kohli before the two-wicket burst.

IND vs ENG cricket: Jasprit Bumrah reveals conversation with Virat Kohli

Despite the strong start given by openers Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns, other England batsmen failed to get runs on board. Once both the openers were dismissed, the England batting lineup wickets started to crumble under pressure ultimately being bowled out for 210 runs. Bumrah, later on, made the revelation about how he asked skipper Virat Kohli to hand him the ball post the lunch session.

He said "It's obviously very important to create pressure and we thought it's an important phase. So, I went up to him and told him that I think we should start well and try to create some pressure. So, that was the intention behind it and we're very happy to get this result. A lot of effort went into this win. All the bowlers contributed with the bat, as well as with the ball so very happy for all of them. Really happy with it and hopefully we will carry the momentum into the next match as well."

He further said, "The mindset after the lunch break was that we needed to create a lot of pressure and needed to start really well. If you give a lot of runs and the momentum goes away, suddenly you come under pressure and you don't want to play catchup in that situation. So, I was of that mindset that if we start well and create enough pressure, any result is possible."

Bumrah reaches 100 Test Wickets breaks Kapil Dev's record

Jasprit Bumrah on Monday broke former India skipper Kapil Dev's record of reaching 100 wickets milestone. Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut back in 2018 against South Africa and since then he has played 24 matches to complete his 100 wickets in Tests, which is one fewer than former India skipper Kapil Dev, who reached his 100th Test wicket in his 25th match. Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Shami are third and fourth on the list as they took their 100th wicket in their 28th and 29th match, respectively. Team India test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin takes the top spot as he reached the milestone in just 18 matches.