Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup, Fans Say 'T20 WC Campaign Almost Done For Us'

Team India have suffered a major setback as star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the T20 World Cup, which is set to begin in less than a month. As per the report, the 28-year-old has suffered a stress fracture, which could sideline him for as long as six months. On receiving the disappointing news, some netizens worried that the dream of winning a second T20 World Cup could have suffered a massive blow.

Netizens react as Jasprit Bumrah ruled out

Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/0k4VAPY3US — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 29, 2022

With Jasprit Bumrah ruling out, T20 WC Campaign is almost done for us. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) September 29, 2022

ICT fans after seeing the Bumrah news:pic.twitter.com/U8HTurwMOR — Manya (@CSKian716) September 29, 2022

We will play the world cup without Jadeja and Bumrah pic.twitter.com/2d5dfHKnGC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 29, 2022

Won a world cup with Sreesanth RP Singh and Irfan Pathan!

Sure Bumrah missing is a massive loss, Think about it, good to go for the first time as underdogs !



What worse can happen, may be another group stage elimination!



Amidst the ruins and ashes, may be a new hero emerges! — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) September 29, 2022

Bumrah made a comeback from injury in last series and is now reportedly out for another 4-6 months.



That means he was rushed back from the injury or there is something wrong with our injury and rehabilitation program,this isn't even first time, has happened with Bhuvi as well. — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) September 29, 2022

Now that Bumrah is injured they need to add an extra pacer Hopefully they call in Siraj... He should be ahead of Shami at least they should call him as a backup. https://t.co/L4FOD4UKbu — Sai (@akakrcb6) September 29, 2022

Man carried Indian pace bowling unit on his back and made it look potent and destructive. A back injury was always on cards. Speedy recovery, Bumrah! 🫶 — Harvik Desai (@TheFlamingoShot) September 29, 2022

What happened to Jasprit Bumrah?

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to the team's chances in the ICC event. A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Bumrah, who played two T20Is against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa. The 28-year-old is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Ahead of the T20I opener against South Africa on September 28, the BCCI's official social media handle explained why Bumrah was not named in the playing XI. "Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first India vs South Africa T20I.