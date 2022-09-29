Last Updated:

Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup, Fans Say 'T20 WC Campaign Almost Done For Us'

Team India is set to suffer a massive blow as Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the T20 World Cup, which is set to begin in less than a month.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Jasprit Bumrah

Image: AP


Team India have suffered a major setback as star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the T20 World Cup, which is set to begin in less than a month. As per the report, the 28-year-old has suffered a stress fracture, which could sideline him for as long as six months. On receiving the disappointing news, some netizens worried that the dream of winning a second T20 World Cup could have suffered a massive blow.

Netizens react as Jasprit Bumrah ruled out

What happened to Jasprit Bumrah?

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to the team's chances in the ICC event. A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and could be out of action for months.

READ | Former captain names 3 players who have to perform well for India to win T20 World Cup

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Bumrah, who played two T20Is against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa. The 28-year-old is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery.

READ | India vs South Africa: Men In Blue seek to answer death bowling concerns in final tune-up for T20 World Cup 2022

Ahead of the T20I opener against South Africa on September 28, the BCCI's official social media handle explained why Bumrah was not named in the playing XI. "Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first India vs South Africa T20I. 

READ | Can Team India still make changes to T20 World Cup 2022 squad? Here's what ICC rules state
READ | Jasprit Bumrah in Mark Waugh's top-five for T20 World Cup 2022
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com