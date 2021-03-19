Last Updated:

Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan Dazzle In Reception Pics; Pen Message On 'magical' Feeling

Newlywed couple Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan dazzled in their reception pics and penned message on their 'magical' feeling after marriage.

Joel Kurian
Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan dazzle in reception pics; pen message on 'magical' feeling

The last five days for Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan after their wedding have been about the greetings, prayers and blessings from their fans and well-wishes. The wedding has been a talking point, with many moments from the event going viral. The star couple acknowledged the wishes by dropping pictures from their reception ceremony.

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan share pics from wedding reception

The team India cricketer took to social media and wrote that the last few days were ‘nothing short of absolutely magical’ for them. He stated that they were ‘grateful for all the love & wishes’ and conveyed their gratitude.

In the pictures, the couple was seen all smiles as the guests welcomed them with sparklers. The speedster was dressed in a black, textured suit, while the bride donned a bright purple tube gown .In another photo, they were seen lost in each other’s eyes.

The sports presenter and former Splitsvilla contestant wrote the couple was ‘overwhelmed’ and that they were reading all their messages & wishes with the ‘biggest smiles.’ In a snap shared by Sanjana, Jasprit was also seen passing the microphone to her as they raised the toast with the decoration behind them making it more glittering.

Jasprit and Sanjana had announced on Monday that they had tied the knot. They posted pictures from the wedding ceremony at the Gurudwara. As per reports, the ceremonies took place at a villa in Goa. Their pictures from the Haldi ceremony, quirky poses and a romantic dance video had also surfaced on social media.

 

