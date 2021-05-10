Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan Give Fans Glimpse Of Humble, Classy Abode; See Picture

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has recently been in the news for his adorable posts with his wife Sanjana Ganesan. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. The Jasprit Bumrah marriage with Sanjana Ganesan is going to complete two months in a few days. However, the couple has been away from each other for a major part of the last couple of months due to work commitments.

IPL 2021 suspended: Sanjana Ganesan posts adorable photo with Jasprit Bumrah

While Bumrah was playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 before it got suspended, Sanjana was a presenter with the Star Sports Network for the tournament. However, with IPL 2021 suspended, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have finally reunited after staying away from each other for over a month due to the IPL 2021.

On Sunday, Sanjana took to Instagram and posted a cute picture with Bumrah where she is seen leaning on the cricketer's shoulder as the two look ecstatic to finally be with each other. According to the caption of the post, the picture seems to be clicked at the Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah house.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage

Ahead of Jasprit Bumrah marriage, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds on the internet and there was a lot of curiosity around the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife name' on social media. The cricketer put an end to all the 'Jasprit Bumrah wife' conjectures on March 15 and finally confirmed his relationship with Sanjana Ganesan by directly dropping their wedding pictures along with a heartfelt caption.

Jasprit Bumrah net worth figure

The Indian speedster has established himself as one of the country's most prominent pacers. According to CA Knowledge, the Jasprit Bumrah net worth stands at ₹29 crores. In addition to his earnings from cricket, Jasprit Bumrah also endorses several brands and has appeared in advertisements for Dream11, Cultsport, Estrolo etc. for the same as well. He also pockets a hefty paycheck for representing the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League.

The talented youngster has contributed significantly towards the success of the franchise, and was retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2021. He is believed to take home ₹7 crore for his appearance in IPL 2021. Moreover, he falls in the A+ category as per the Annual Player Contracts and he is paid ₹7 crore according to that. It is worth mentioning that he is the only fast bowler to feature in the A+ category.

Disclaimer: The above Jasprit Bumrah net worth information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

SOURCE: JASPRIT BUMRAH INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.