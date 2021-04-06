Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan Have Similar Message For Fans Ahead Of IPL 2021

Star Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah is all set to return to cricketing action with the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The champion fast bowler was recently in the news for tying the knot with popular sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Both the personalities are scheduled to be a part of the IPL 2021. While Bumrah will be seen donning the blue and gold jersey for the defending champions, Ganesan is expected to cover the KKR team 2021 journey in the cash-rich league.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's special message for fans ahead of IPL 2021

Jasprit Bumrah has established himself as a mainstay in the Mumbai Indians lineup over the years, and he will spearhead the star-studded bowling attack in the coming matches for the team. The defending champions will open their campaign on April 9 as they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match of the season at Chennai. Ahead of their opening fixture, Bumrah took to his Twitter account to share his images from a training session. The star player sported a wide grin in the picture.

Sanjana Ganesan also took to her social media accounts to share a message with her fans ahead of the Indian Premier League. The famous sports personality shared a picture of herself where much like Bumrah, she also sported a stunning smile in her photograph. Moreover, she also urged her followers to smile and be grateful as she put emphasis on seeing the good in people.

smile. be grateful. see the good in people. pic.twitter.com/Ls9BGsLSmO — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) April 6, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah married: Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan congratulated

India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took to his social media accounts to announce his marriage with Sanjana Ganesan on Monday, March 15. The couple tied the knot in Goa, and both of them shared pictures from their ceremony on their Instagram account. Fans of the cricketer wished the cricketer on his special day, and Sanjana Ganesan also received wishes from all corners.

Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan wedding post

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

KKR team 2021

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer and Vaibhav Arora.

Image source: Jasprit Bumrah Instagram