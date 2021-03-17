Jasprit Bumrah Shakes A Leg With Sanjana Ganesan On Sangeet Night, Watch Video

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah recently surprised his fans after marrying Sanjana Ganesan in a close-knitted ceremony in Goa. Apart from the pictures from their wedding, videos of the couple's romantic dance performances from the sangeet night and amazing pictures of the couple have been surfacing on the Internet. Bumrah can be seen wearing a black sherwani while Sanjana looks resplendent in a pink lehenga.

Jasprit Bumrah grooves to romantic track with Sanjana Ganesan

Bumrahj who likes to keep his personal life low-key was spotted trying to match up with Sanjana's step as they groove on a romantic track. Both looked smitten with each other as they dance gracefully. Apart from the video, several pictures of the couple from the sangeet night went viral where the two can be seen dancing with their family members while posing for the camera. Apart from the Sangeet night, the star Team India cricketer and the sports presenter looked graceful in the first pictures from their ceremony in the Gurudwara on March 15. While Jasprit and Sanjana shared two photos of the religious rituals, designer Sabyasachi dropped more pictures of the bride and groom. He described the pacer’s outfit as a ‘pale pink embroidered raw silk sherwani’ that was accompanied by a ‘tussar-georgette shawl embellished with ‘zari’ embroidery.’

After the wedding, scores of pictures from their Haldi ceremony too surfaced. Dressed in traditional wear, they were seen all smiles with haldi on their cheeks and relatives showering petals. More from the wedding, like one with the garland around their necks while sharing love-filled glances too were out. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah had opted out of the last Test citing ‘personal reasons’, and ever since speculations have been doing the rounds. Sanjana and Jasprit's marriage saw none of his teammates attend the wedding as all the players are a part of the biosecure bubble put in place by the BCCI.