Jasprit Bumrah Storms Back Into Top Ten Test Rankings, Joe Root Edges Past Virat Kohli

Team India's premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah has entered the top-10 of the ICC Men's Test bowling rankings courtesy of his outstanding performance against England last week. Bumrah picked up a total of 9 wickets, including a five-wicket haul to finish the first Test against England on a high. Bumrah has moved up to ninth place in the men's bowling rankings, passing Australian bowler Mitchell Starc. This is the first time Bumrah has joined the top-10 of the ICC Test bowling rankings since late March.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to top 10 on bowler's rankings

↗️ Jasprit Bumrah is back in the top 10

↗️ James Anderson, Joe Root move up



Players from England and India make gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Rankings.



Apart from Bumrah, England pacer James Anderson has risen in the latest rankings update following the first Test match, replacing compatriot Stuart Broad in seventh place. Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root has surpassed his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to take the fourth position in the ICC men's Test rankings after he scored a half-century and a ton in the first Test. Virat Kohli is now ranked fifth in the Test rankings. India's Ravindra Jadeja also gained in the latest update as he moved to the second position on the all-rounder rankings, taking Ben Stokes' spot.

Shakib Al Hasan reclaims top spot in T20I rankings

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has reclaimed his position at the top of the ICC men's T20I all-rounder rankings after more than two years. Shakib-Al Hasan took back the number one ranking after an amazing show against Australia in the recently concluded T20I series, in which Bangladesh won 4-1. Shakib-Al Hasan finished the series as the third-highest wicket-taker and second-highest run-scorer on either side. Shakib-Al Hasan picked 7 wickets and scored 114 runs at an average of 22.80. Shakib was adjudged the player of the series for his amazing performance with both the bat and the ball.

Shakib's teammate Mustafizur Rahman moved 20 places up to join the top-10 of the ICC men's T20I bowling rankings with 610 points. Mustafizur was also part of the T20I series against Australia, where he scalped seven wickets at an average of 8.57 and an economy rate of 3.52.

