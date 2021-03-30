Jasprit Bumrah Sweats It Out In Gym Ahead Of IPL 2021, Fans Welcome The Pacer Back

It seems that Team India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back to business as he looks to rediscover his rhythm ahead of the IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9 where he will be spearheading the defending champions as well as five-time winners Mumbai Indians' pace attack.

Less than two weeks before the commencement of the Indian Premier League, Jasprit was seen sweating it out in the gym.

'Quarantining and getting those reps in': Jasprit Bumrah

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Jassi' had posted a video of his gym session where he is focusing on upper body exercises with prime importance being given to powerlifting.

The passionate cricket fans were very impressed with the 27-year-old's intense workout session. They came forward to wish him luck for the upcoming season of the cash-rich tournament. Here are some of the reactions.

The tearaway fast bowler had taken a short break from the game as he had missed the white-ball leg of the recently-concluded home series against England to get married. On March 15, the star speedster had ended all speculations as he got hitched to TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

The title-holders will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. The Mumbai-based franchise will be hoping to continue their outstanding run in the marquee tournament in a quest to retain the title and win it for a record sixth time and if they succeed in doing so, then they will be the first and only team to have registered a hat-trick of title wins in the history of the Indian Premier League.

After MI had successfully retained their title last season in the UAE, the Rohit-Sharma-led side became the second team after three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (2010-2011) to register back-to-back title triumphs in the cash-rich tournament.

