Jasprit Bumrah Thrashes Wood For Boundary After Verbal Spat With Jos Buttler; Watch

The second Test between India and England has taken an interesting turn, with Jasprit Bumrah becoming enraged and smashing a boundary in retaliation for a brief spat with England players, particularly Mark Wood and Jos Buttler. The incident occurred near the end of the 91st over, when England pacers were repeatedly poking Indian tailenders with short balls. While umpires tried to calm Bumrah down, he was spotted wagging his finger at England players and telling something to the match officials as well as Buttler and Root. With furious anger, Bumrah cut away the very next delivery by Wood for a boundary.

The video of the incident is now going viral on social media with netizens lauding the Indian bowler for standing his ground and giving it back to England players. Meanwhile, some people on social media are also trolling players of both sides for engaging in verbal spats and not keeping their cool intact.

Things are heating up in the middle as words were exchanged between Jasprit Bumrah & the English team.



Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was involved in a verbal argument with England pacer James Anderson. During the fourth day of the second Test match at Lord's, Kohli and Anderson got into a verbal spat. Kohli was batting alongside Cheteshwar Pujara when the event occurred in the 17th over. Both players were spotted arguing, with Kohli telling Anderson that Lord's Cricket Ground is not his "backyard" and that he should stop walking on it. Anderson also had a brief argument with India's Jasprit Bumrah on Day 3 of the Lord's Test after the Indian pacer bowled a couple of short balls at him.

England struck early on Day 5 of the second Test match at Lord's, dismissing Rishabh Pant for 22 runs. At the time of writing this copy, India had a lead of more than 200 runs, thanks to a valiant effort by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the face of fiery bowling from England quicks. The duo has forged a crucial partnership of 50 runs for 9th wicket. The Indian hitters have scored 259 runs and will be hoping to reach a total that will force England to play defensively while India can still attack and look for wickets.

