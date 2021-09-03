Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav 1 Wicket Away From Achieving THESE 2 Massive Test Milestones

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is nearing a massive Test milestone as he is just one wicket away from becoming the fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets in the longest format of the game. As of September 3, Bumrah has played 23 Test matches for India and has taken 99 wickets under his name at an average of 22.76. When the play resumes on Day 2 of the fourth Test match between India and England at The Oval, Bumrah will need one more wicket to script history. Last evening, the 27-year-old provided the Virat Kohli-led side with an early breakthrough as he picked up two successive wickets in a single over, dismissing both the England openers cheaply.

On the other hand, another Indian bowler Umesh Yadav is also one wicket away from reaching a momentous milestone in Test cricket. Yadav needs one wicket to reach 150 wickets in Test cricket. Yadav, who has played 48 Tests for India, has 149 wickets to his name, which he has picked at an average of 30.26. Yadav was one of the two bowlers who took a wicket against England on Day 2. Yadav dismissed England's keyman and skipper Joe Root for 21 runs to make his comeback into the Test arena after a gap of several months. If Yadav takes another wicket in the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval, he will reach the 150-wicket mark in the longest form.

India vs England 4th Test

Earlier, England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to field first under overcast conditions. England pacers took charge and provided the much-needed breakthrough by picking in-form India openers early. Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Chris Woakes for 11 runs, while KL Rahul was trapped lbw by Ollie Robinson for 17 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara, who has not looked in his prime form so far, was dismissed by England veteran James Anderson for 4 runs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli gave India some hope as he scored a beautiful half-century, his second of the series. However, after Robinson managed to dismiss Kohli for 50 off 96 balls, the rest of the batting line-up followed suit as they were sent back to the pavilion one after another.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur scored a quick half-century at the bottom to bail India out and help his side reach a respectable total of 191 runs. When England came to bat in the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed both the openers for 5 and a duck respectively. Yadav was called in before the end of play on Day 1 and he managed to clean Joe Root's stumps to hand England one last blow. Dawid Malan and night watchman Craig Overton will resume batting for England at an overnight score of 53/3.

Image: AP

